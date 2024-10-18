Open in App
    VOTE for girls soccer Shore Conference Tournament Larson Ford Player of the Week

    By Kevin Perrington-Turner, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4ry2_0wCKffW700

    Vote for the Larson Ford Player of the Week for the girls soccer Shore Conference Tournament. The poll will close Oct. 25.

    More: HERE'S A LOOK AT 11 OF THE NOMINEES

    The poll will close Friday (Oct. 25) at 11 p.m.

    More: Freshman gets winning goal in Shore girls soccer tournament matchup of Nos. 1 and 2 teams

    More: Girls soccer: Shore Conference Tournament schedule, game times, scores, predictions

    If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the page. If you have had trouble voting in the app, try a mobile or desktop browser.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE for girls soccer Shore Conference Tournament Larson Ford Player of the Week

