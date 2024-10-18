Vote for the Larson Ford Player of the Week for the girls soccer Shore Conference Tournament. The poll will close Oct. 25.

More: HERE'S A LOOK AT 11 OF THE NOMINEES

The poll will close Friday (Oct. 25) at 11 p.m.

More: Freshman gets winning goal in Shore girls soccer tournament matchup of Nos. 1 and 2 teams

More: Girls soccer: Shore Conference Tournament schedule, game times, scores, predictions

If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the page. If you have had trouble voting in the app, try a mobile or desktop browser.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE for girls soccer Shore Conference Tournament Larson Ford Player of the Week