It's Week 7 of the high school football season for Shore Conference teams with the slate comprised entirely of nondivisional games over Friday and Saturday.

Check below for scores, updates, photos and videos.

More: Our Shore Conference football predictions for all 21 games in Week 7

RANKINGS ENTERING WEEK 7: Middletown North moves into top 5; Point Borough moves up.

Week 7 schedule

Friday

Brick Memorial 34, Toms River South 0

St. John Vianney 42, Matawan 21

Marlboro 35, Lacey 0

Toms River East 10, Asbury Park 6

Holmdel 49, Monmouth 12

Jackson Liberty 49, Keyport 6

Pinelands 26, Neptune 20, overtime

Jackson Memorial 35, Brick 21

Manalapan 55, Freehold Township 19

More: Jersey Shore football: Manalapan puts on a show in win over Freehold Twp.

Barnegat 47, New Egypt 7

Raritan 34, Colts Neck 27

Rumson-Fair Haven 56, Donovan Catholic 32

More: Jersey Shore Football: Rumson-Fair Haven wins shootout over Donovan Catholic

Wall 24, Howell 14

Point Pleasant Borough 49, Manasquan 14

Toms River North 35, Southern 0

Central 35, Freehold Borough 0

Shore 37, Ocean 14

More: Jersey Shore football: Shore coach Don Klein reaches milestone in win over Ocean

Manchester 42, Point Pleasant Beach 14

Red Bank Catholic 42, Paramus Catholic 14

Saturday

Red Bank Regional 27, Long Branch 20

Lakewood 36, Keansburg 27

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights: Week 7