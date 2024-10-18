Open in App
    Two Ocean County nursing assistants charged with assaulting patient: Prosecutor

    By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    TOMS RIVER - Two Ocean County nursing assistants have been charged after assaulting a patient at their facility, leaving him in critical condition, authorities said.

    Dhenmark Francisco, 28, of Toms River, and Jovi Esperanza, 31, of Beachwood, were each charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident that took place in Berkeley Township on Oct. 14, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Thursday.

    On Oct. 15, Berkeley Township Police were contacted by authorities at the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility regarding a patient that had been assaulted, Billhimer said. An investigation by the Berkeley Township Police Department determined that at approximately 11:45 a.m. the day prior, a 52-year-old male patient was assaulted by two certified nursing assistants who worked at the facility.

    The patient was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River and then transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick for treatment of his injuries, according to the prosecutor. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

    Further investigation identified Francisco and Esperanza as the aides responsible for assaulting the victim, Billhimer said. On October 15, Francisco was taken into custody at the facility without incident. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

    On that same date, Esperanza surrendered himself to Berkeley Township Police Headquarters, Billhimer said. He was also transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

    Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Two Ocean County nursing assistants charged with assaulting patient: Prosecutor

    Crystall Ball
    2d ago
    this happens in other facilities. they don't get caught or management look the other way. very sad for the patient.
