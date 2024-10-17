Open in App
    Monmouth football's defense showing progress and a sophomore safety is leading the way

    By Stephen Edelson, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    WEST LONG BRANCH – Deuce Lee’s strip and fumble recovery at the goal line in the final minute to preserve a win at FIU is by far the most important moment of the season for Monmouth football.

    “In the history of our program,” clarified head coach Kevin Callahan regarding the sophomore safety’s heroics to secure the Hawks ’ first-ever win over an FBS program.

    Lee introduced himself with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown against Lehigh last season in his first college game and has been a mainstay in the secondary ever since. Now he’s one of the leaders on a young defense that holds the key to the Hawks’ success over the second half of the season.

    Next up for Monmouth (3-3, 1-1 CAA) is a home game Saturday at 1 p.m. against Bryant (2-4, 0-2).

    “The sky is the limit. Everything is going up and I’m very excited,” Lee said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UZFw_0wAKWozp00

    The 5-11, 185-pounder, who makes the pre-snap calls and gets the secondary set, opened the season with a 12-tackle performance in a loss at Eastern Washington, and is second on the team in tackles at the midway point.

    “That’s a lot to put on a sophomore, but we wouldn’t do it if he couldn’t handle it,” Callahan said.

    “He has a great high school background coming from Gonzaga down in (Washington) D.C., a multiyear starter for them. He’s got excellent skills athletically and he is a quick learner. A year ago, he picked up what we were doing very quickly and with the changes we made this year it’s been a very quick study for him. He’s a very competitive kid, so you put all those things together and you have the ingredients of a very good football player.”

    Deuce Lee made a great first impression

    Lee was fifth on the team in tackles as a freshman even though he played just seven games.

    “I wouldn’t say surprised I was able to play quickly. I would say I’m prepared,” Lee said. “Just trusting my work ethic, and when my time came I just did what I had to do. Just work ethic on the field and improve off the field mentally, knowing all my plays and everything.”

    Then there’s the play. With Monmouth leading 45-43, FIU receiver Eric Rivers caught a short pass at Monmouth’s 15-yard-line and raced towards the right corner of the end zone, with safety Alex Odom making the initial hit at the 1-yard-line, before Lee came in and jarred the ball loose, recovering it inside the 1-yard-line with 32 seconds to play.

    “I heard him interviewed after the game explain exactly what we preach every day - ball aggressive,” said first-year defensive coordinator Lewis Walker. “You’re the second man in, attack the ball. That play was indicative of everything I’m preaching – that goes back to his football IQ and intellect and then his hustle and motor to go and do what we preach every day.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9XNw_0wAKWozp00

    While the defense ranks 112th out of 123 FCS teams, they’ve shown signs of progress. They held unbeaten Delaware to 14 points in the first half last time out, and gave the offense a chance to tie the game late in a 42-35 loss. That snapped a three-game winning streak that saw the Hawks, with six sophomores and a freshman getting important snaps, give up just 343 yards on average, while improving their tackling and limiting big plays.

    “I think the guys are buying into a whole new system, getting their footing and finally feeling comfortable. And it just continues to elevate each week,” Walker said. “Sometimes we take a step forward to take a step back and those are the things we can’t do. These guys to continue to move forward and believe in what we’re doing and believe in the fundamentals and that will put us in position to make some of those plays we’ve given up.”

    Injury report

    Monmouth got healthy during the bye week and is expected to be at full strength Saturday, including receiver Josh Derry, who led the nation in receiving yards before missing two games with a knee injury.

    “Josh is taking reps. He should be good to go this week,” Callahan said.

    “For being at the midpoint of the season, practicing since Aug. 1, we’re really healthy – as far as the guys playing and impacting games we are as healthy as we’ve ever been.”

