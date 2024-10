Ocean State Job Lot is hiring as Holmdel store is almost ready to open

In preparation for a November opening of its new store on Route 35 in Holmdel, Ocean State Job Lot has put out the help wanted sign.

Hiring events are being held on Oct. 17, 22 and 24 at 2145 Route 35, a former nail salon at Kohl's Plaza near the store. On-site interviews and job offers will be made. Part-time jobs listed on Ocean State Job Lot's online careers page include retail store specialist. An opening date was not available.

The new Ocean State Job Lot store, its second in Monmouth County, will take the place of Stein Mart, which closed in 2020 . The company announced the lease of the 37,000-square-foot store earlier this spring.

"We are so pleased to return to Monmouth County with this newest store," said James Hines, regional director for Ocean State Job Lot, in a statement in April. "We are always proud to have the opportunity to breathe new life into vacant spaces and look forward to welcoming shoppers into a big and bright Ocean State Job Lot."

Ocean State Job Lot sells name brand and close-out merchandise at discount prices. The changing variety of items include household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products, kitchen pantry staples and gourmet and specialty food items.

The retailer has seven other stores in New Jersey, including one it opened in 2021 in the former Toys R Us store in Freehold Township . Located on Trotters Way, the Freehold Township store is across from Freehold Raceway Mall.

