Toms River Regional schools collecting goods to help Hurricane Helene victims

TOMS RIVER - Toms River Regional schools are sending a helping hand to residents of a North Carolina county hard-hit by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The district is collecting supplies through Friday, Oct. 18 for residents of Buncombe County in western North Carolina, which includes the city of Asheville. Donations can be dropped off at any of the district's 18 schools.

Most needed items include:

Bottled water

Flashlights

Baby formula

Batteries

Work gloves

Dog and cat food

Canned goods

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Tarps

Charcoal

