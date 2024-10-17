Open in App
    Toms River Regional schools collecting goods to help Hurricane Helene victims

    By Jean Mikle, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Qaj7_0wAKNKbO00

    TOMS RIVER - Toms River Regional schools are sending a helping hand to residents of a North Carolina county hard-hit by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

    The district is collecting supplies through Friday, Oct. 18 for residents of Buncombe County in western North Carolina, which includes the city of Asheville. Donations can be dropped off at any of the district's 18 schools.

    Most needed items include:

    • Bottled water
    • Flashlights
    • Baby formula
    • Batteries
    • Work gloves
    • Dog and cat food
    • Canned goods
    • Paper towels
    • Toilet paper
    • Tarps
    • Charcoal

    Help after Helene: Lakewood Airport's flying club members haul supplies to North Carolina storm victims

    Jean Mikle: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River Regional schools collecting goods to help Hurricane Helene victims

    a Tracey
    1d ago
    GOD BLESS AN THANK YOU
