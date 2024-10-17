Open in App
    Neptune homeless camp down to 13 people as deadline to shut it down is nearly here

    By Charles Daye, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    NEPTUNE - Neptune officials have been relocating the homeless in the woods off Route 66 into housing as they have fewer than a dozen days until the court-ordered deadline to remove the 13 remaining people.

    The remaining people living in the woods off Route 66 have until Oct. 27 to get out after a judge approved an ejectment action filed by the owner of the property . According to Township Business Administrator Gina LaPlaca, after the deadline the property owner has the right to demand their removal by law enforcement.

    The homeless encampment is located between the parking lots of ShopRite and the Zen Leaf dispensary and nearby homes on Cardinal Road. The unhoused have made their homes in the woods for the better part of the last decade, but the number of people living in the encampment grew to several dozen in early 2023 .

    Since last year, Neptune Township officials, including LaPlaca, have worked to find a permanent solution for the remaining people living there . She provided an update at the Oct. 15 meeting of the Township Committee.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbwxP_0wAK2h8V00

    'Surrounded by really good teachers': Neptune school chief honored, and here's why

    "At the Oct. 2 case conference, it was announced that another encampment resident had been officially housed, bringing the official population at that time down to 13 residents, four of whom have housing vouchers enabling them for placement," LaPlaca said.

    She added the township is in the process of setting up a meeting with the property owner to address municipal violations that are still pending, "and to insure the property is secure going forward once it has been vacated," LaPlaca said.

    The property is owned by Neptune Boulevard Development Group LLC. The individuals the township has been dealing with are Danny Betesh, a managing member of the company, and his attorney, Jason Klein of Ansell, Grimm & Aaron PC.

    Neptune news: Condo association targeted by NJ after harassment in 'Russian spy' neighbor fight

    Batesh filed an ejectment action against the homeless in the encampment. The term “ejectment” refers to the process by which a property owner removes a non‑tenant, an occupant or a squatter from their property. State Superior Court Judge David Nitti ruled in favor of the ejectment in the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold on July 26.

    Earlier this year, township officials stated publicly they were prepared to take legal action against the property owner of the homeless encampment for failing to remedy any code or zoning violations. The property owner has been written up primarily for code violations pertaining to conditions such as the trash and hazardous materials such as propane tanks on the property.

    Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. @CharlesDayeAPP Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune homeless camp down to 13 people as deadline to shut it down is nearly here

    Donald Davis
    1d ago
    Winter Are Right Around The Corner!! Built More Shelter's Right Now!! ASAP.. Why Wasn't This Emergency Helping The Homeless Done Back Around April And May Of 2024.
