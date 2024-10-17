Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    Candidate who was imprisoned over corruption seeks redemption in Keyport election

    By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    After Joseph Merla declared his candidacy for Keyport’s borough council, running as a Republican for one of the two seats up for grabs Nov. 5, three residents asked for his name to be removed from the ballot due to his felony conviction in 2007.

    After a review of the matter by borough officials and attorneys , his candidacy was deemed legal — laws that govern who is eligible for local offices vary from town to town — and his name was not removed. As the campaign hits the homestretch, Merla discussed the matter with the Asbury Park Press.

    “I appreciate the concerns that residents might have regarding my past,” Merla wrote in an email exchange. “I want to address that directly and openly.”

    Merla was convicted in federal court in 2007 for his role in "Operation Bid Rig." As previously reported by the Asbury Park Press: “Merla pleaded guilty to laundering $65,000 during the FBI's Operation Bid Rig investigation into dishonest government figures around Monmouth County. He served three months in federal prison.”

    'A great officer and a fabulous chief': Keyport's first female top cop retires

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIzx9_0wAJrbYk00

    Merla is the younger brother of former Keyport Mayor John Merla, who was sentenced in October 2007 to 22 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking a $2,500 bribe. John Merla is currently Joseph’s campaign manager.

    “First I understand trust is a crucial component of any leadership position,” Joseph Merla said in his email to the Press. “Twenty years ago I spent 90 days in federal prison. It was a challenging chapter in my life, but it taught me valuable lessons about accountability, resilience and the importance of community support. I learned then that it is not what happens to you but what you learn and then do with it. It taught me that I must help those less fortunate and I do everyday, thanking those who gave me a chance in life not to judge me entirely on my past.”

    Joseph Merla, who has been a restaurateur and owner of a construction business in Keyport, is running for council along with fellow Republican Althea Washington. The Democratic candidates are incumbent Kathleen McNamara and Robert Bergen, a former Keyport mayor and council member.

    Keyport’s council currently is comprised of three Republicans and three Democrats, and the mayor is Republican.

    Merla cites “Keyport finances” as his top concern and said he plans to address that through “more solid, practical and smart ratables” and “more importantly, smart spending.”

    Keyport news: State reveals that beach debris has high levels of arsenic

    He currently is chair of Keyport’s planning board, having been appointed by Keyport’s Republican mayor, Rose Araneo. If elected, Merla said he will resign that post due to a conflict of interest. “However, if the mayor chooses I can be appointed as the council liaison,” he said.

    “I have lived and worked in Keyport my entire life,” Merla said. “I have a very deep understanding of the community's needs and values. I do not care one bit if you are Democrat or Republican. We are all too divided in this country. I will pledge that everyone gets an equal voice my I am elected to Borough Council.”

    He added: “Being on Council for me is not about power or ego, it is about improving every aspect of Keyport, my hometown.”

    Here are the other candidates for the two open council seats and why they are running, as explained in a recent forum moderated by the League of Women Voters:

    Robert Bergen, Democrat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KCFZ_0wAJrbYk00

    A former Keyport mayor and Borough Council member, Bergen works as a municipal attorney in Middlesex County.

    He is running because “spending the last year attending council meetings has been a truly unsettling experience for me,” he said. “I truly don’t take any pleasure in saying what I’ve seen this past year from the current Republican administration is far more bad than good.”

    Citing a construction mishap in April that caused the partial collapse of a building in Keyport’s business district, Bergen said a priority for him will be a development plan “in the downtown because as you can see, we continue to have individual properties developed in a haphazard way without building standards. Until we have a unified plan, we’re going to continue to have development where buildings are crushed, crushing their neighboring properties, and businesses are put out of work.”

    'We're not getting answers': Four Keyport businesses forced out after wall collapse

    Kathleen McNamara, Democrat

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ui33K_0wAJrbYk00

    McNamara, who used to work in finance on Wall Street, began serving on the borough council in 2021.

    “A significant reason for my running again is to address the lack of continuity in our borough at this time,” she said. “For Keyport to move forward, we need long-term plans.”

    McNamara has prioritized transportation, pedestrian and cyclist safety measures in the downtown.

    “We have a senior center. Why isn’t our Skipper Bus (a free shuttle service) running daily to help those residents?” she said. “Running two days a week is disservice.”

    'Daddy, I'm really proud of you': Coaching son's baseball team replaces opioid addiction for Keyport father

    Althea Washington, Republican

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfAIL_0wAJrbYk00

    A former teacher and bus driver, Washington said she is looking to enter governance with a goal of “making Keyport great again.”

    She said she would join the council with an open mind.

    “I believe it’s time for a strong team, for someone who not only is going to work for you — I’m going to research,” she said. “I am the ears and the eyes for these residents and I am not making any decisions until I know what Keyport residents want.”

    Community columnist Jerry Carino can be reached at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Candidate who was imprisoned over corruption seeks redemption in Keyport election

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Dropkickms
    13h ago
    come back is always greater then the set back 💪 lesson ha been learned and time to move on and improve and he's off to a good road ahead 🙌💪 everyone deserves a fresh start.
    Kimberly Hoepfel
    21h ago
    Never! Can’t change the spots on a leopard.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Can you still see comet A3 in New Jersey? When, where and how to look for it
    App.com | Asbury Park Press2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeenalast hour
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Bruce Springsteen has just added a new member to the E Street Band. Who is he?
    App.com | Asbury Park Press2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy