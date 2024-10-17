Candidate who was imprisoned over corruption seeks redemption in Keyport election

After Joseph Merla declared his candidacy for Keyport’s borough council, running as a Republican for one of the two seats up for grabs Nov. 5, three residents asked for his name to be removed from the ballot due to his felony conviction in 2007.

After a review of the matter by borough officials and attorneys , his candidacy was deemed legal — laws that govern who is eligible for local offices vary from town to town — and his name was not removed. As the campaign hits the homestretch, Merla discussed the matter with the Asbury Park Press.

“I appreciate the concerns that residents might have regarding my past,” Merla wrote in an email exchange. “I want to address that directly and openly.”

Merla was convicted in federal court in 2007 for his role in "Operation Bid Rig." As previously reported by the Asbury Park Press: “Merla pleaded guilty to laundering $65,000 during the FBI's Operation Bid Rig investigation into dishonest government figures around Monmouth County. He served three months in federal prison.”

Merla is the younger brother of former Keyport Mayor John Merla, who was sentenced in October 2007 to 22 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking a $2,500 bribe. John Merla is currently Joseph’s campaign manager.

“First I understand trust is a crucial component of any leadership position,” Joseph Merla said in his email to the Press. “Twenty years ago I spent 90 days in federal prison. It was a challenging chapter in my life, but it taught me valuable lessons about accountability, resilience and the importance of community support. I learned then that it is not what happens to you but what you learn and then do with it. It taught me that I must help those less fortunate and I do everyday, thanking those who gave me a chance in life not to judge me entirely on my past.”

Joseph Merla, who has been a restaurateur and owner of a construction business in Keyport, is running for council along with fellow Republican Althea Washington. The Democratic candidates are incumbent Kathleen McNamara and Robert Bergen, a former Keyport mayor and council member.

Keyport’s council currently is comprised of three Republicans and three Democrats, and the mayor is Republican.

Merla cites “Keyport finances” as his top concern and said he plans to address that through “more solid, practical and smart ratables” and “more importantly, smart spending.”

He currently is chair of Keyport’s planning board, having been appointed by Keyport’s Republican mayor, Rose Araneo. If elected, Merla said he will resign that post due to a conflict of interest. “However, if the mayor chooses I can be appointed as the council liaison,” he said.

“I have lived and worked in Keyport my entire life,” Merla said. “I have a very deep understanding of the community's needs and values. I do not care one bit if you are Democrat or Republican. We are all too divided in this country. I will pledge that everyone gets an equal voice my I am elected to Borough Council.”

He added: “Being on Council for me is not about power or ego, it is about improving every aspect of Keyport, my hometown.”

Here are the other candidates for the two open council seats and why they are running, as explained in a recent forum moderated by the League of Women Voters:

Robert Bergen, Democrat

A former Keyport mayor and Borough Council member, Bergen works as a municipal attorney in Middlesex County.

He is running because “spending the last year attending council meetings has been a truly unsettling experience for me,” he said. “I truly don’t take any pleasure in saying what I’ve seen this past year from the current Republican administration is far more bad than good.”

Citing a construction mishap in April that caused the partial collapse of a building in Keyport’s business district, Bergen said a priority for him will be a development plan “in the downtown because as you can see, we continue to have individual properties developed in a haphazard way without building standards. Until we have a unified plan, we’re going to continue to have development where buildings are crushed, crushing their neighboring properties, and businesses are put out of work.”

Kathleen McNamara, Democrat

McNamara, who used to work in finance on Wall Street, began serving on the borough council in 2021.

“A significant reason for my running again is to address the lack of continuity in our borough at this time,” she said. “For Keyport to move forward, we need long-term plans.”

McNamara has prioritized transportation, pedestrian and cyclist safety measures in the downtown.

“We have a senior center. Why isn’t our Skipper Bus (a free shuttle service) running daily to help those residents?” she said. “Running two days a week is disservice.”

Althea Washington, Republican

A former teacher and bus driver, Washington said she is looking to enter governance with a goal of “making Keyport great again.”

She said she would join the council with an open mind.

“I believe it’s time for a strong team, for someone who not only is going to work for you — I’m going to research,” she said. “I am the ears and the eyes for these residents and I am not making any decisions until I know what Keyport residents want.”

