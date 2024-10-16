HOWELL - Burger King will take over the former Boston Market restaurant space at Aldrich Plaza on Route 9.

Burger King has signed a lease for the 2,640-square-foot restaurant, according to Levin Management Corp., the leasing and management agent at Aldrich Plaza.

No further information was available. No proposals for work on the building have been filed with the township so far, a Howell official said Tuesday.

Burger King will bring the former Boston Market building back to life after the family restaurant was evicted in mid-2023 over a failure to pay rent .

It was the second time that Aldrich Plaza, located on Route 9 at Aldrich Road, evicted Boston Market.

The first time, according to court papers in 2022, the restaurant owed almost $43,867 in rent, real estate taxes and other fees. It was evicted in June 2022, but later came to the terms with the landlord and reopened in early 2023.

A judge signed another eviction notice in June 2023.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Empty Boston Market on Route 9 in Howell getting new restaurant