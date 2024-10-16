Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    Empty Boston Market on Route 9 in Howell getting new restaurant

    By David P. Willis, Asbury Park Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc2nT_0w8nDMAo00

    HOWELL - Burger King will take over the former Boston Market restaurant space at Aldrich Plaza on Route 9.

    Burger King has signed a lease for the 2,640-square-foot restaurant, according to Levin Management Corp., the leasing and management agent at Aldrich Plaza.

    No further information was available. No proposals for work on the building have been filed with the township so far, a Howell official said Tuesday.

    Burger King will bring the former Boston Market building back to life after the family restaurant was evicted in mid-2023 over a failure to pay rent .

    Howell news: These two mayoral candidates have both bucked the system

    It was the second time that Aldrich Plaza, located on Route 9 at Aldrich Road, evicted Boston Market.

    The first time, according to court papers in 2022, the restaurant owed almost $43,867 in rent, real estate taxes and other fees. It was evicted in June 2022, but later came to the terms with the landlord and reopened in early 2023.

    A judge signed another eviction notice in June 2023.

    What's Going There? Dave's Hot Chicken and other new restaurants, fitness center coming to Freehold Township

    What's Going There? This restaurant chain ready to move into old Boston Market in Shrewsbury

    David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business, retail, real estate and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for 27 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Please sign up for his weekly newsletter and join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Empty Boston Market on Route 9 in Howell getting new restaurant

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Dave Polo
    1d ago
    Many years ago I went in there for lunch. The food was atrocious and the place was a disgusting mess. It made me sick to my stomach. Of course it was the first and last time I ever went in there
    Joey is built different
    1d ago
    Surprised it’s not another bank
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Couple finds $100,000 in cash while magnet fishing in NYC – and the police surprisingly told them to keep it
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    NJ perv plumber admits targeting dozens of victims, including minors
    920 ESPN1 day ago
    The Connecticut home where Trump lived with his ex-wife Ivana sells for a record $31.5M
    New York Post2 days ago
    Massive National Retailer Announces They Are Closing Stores Next Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Celebrate 150 years of the ice cream float with Pepsi and Baskin-Robbins
    App.com | Asbury Park Press2 days ago
    Can you still see comet A3 in New Jersey? When, where and how to look for it
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Anne Hathaway shares presidential endorsement choice weeks before 2024 election
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Brooklyn neighborhood among "nicest places in America"
    CBS New York3 days ago
    Comet visible again tonight, as October full moon approaches
    CBS New York1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    You Can Eat Unlimited Filet Mignon, Ribeye, and Lamb Chops for Just $68 at This Steakhouse Tucked Away in Queens
    theexploreist.com4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    One Of New Jersey's Most Stress-Free Towns Is A Historic Suburb With Upscale Dining And Views
    islands.com2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy