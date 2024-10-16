Time to vote on who'll be No. 1 in All-Around in 2024 for Shore gymnastics.

The poll will close Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.

More: Shore high school gymnastics: 45 gymnasts to watch with the championship meets approaching

More: VOTE: Shore Gymnastics Athletes of the Year. Who will be No. 1 in Floor in 2024?

More: VOTE: Shore Gymnastics Athletes of the Year. Who will be No. 1 on Beam in 2024?

More: VOTE: Shore Gymnastics Athletes of the Year. Who will be No. 1 in Bars in 2024?

More: VOTE: Shore Gymnastics Athletes of the Year. Who will be No. 1 in Vault in 2024?

If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the page. If you have had trouble voting in the app, try a mobile or desktop browser.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE: Shore Gymnastics Athletes of the Year. Who will be No. 1 in All-Around in 2024?