    Monmouth County home price summer swoon ends, as sellers seek more money

    By USA TODAY Network,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZP6aN_0w8miowc00

    The median home in Monmouth County listed for $846,950 in September, up 2.7% from the previous month's $824,945 , an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

    Compared to September 2023, the median home list price increased 6% from $799,000.

    The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Monmouth County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.app.com .

    Monmouth County's median home was 2,100 square feet, listed at $378 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 0.2% from September 2023.

    Monmouth real estate: See inside the modern mansion added to this 1750 Colts Neck estate

    Listings in Monmouth County moved briskly, at a median 46 days listed compared to the September national median of 55 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 42 days on the market. Around 736 homes were newly listed on the market in September, a 12.2% increase from 656 new listings in September 2023.

    The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

    Monmouth real estate: Manalapan OKs second batch of townhouses for 320-unit Canter Square development

    Across the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, median home prices rose to $764,000, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,567 square feet, at a list price of $523 per square foot.

    In New Jersey, median home prices were $580,000, a slight decrease from August. The median New Jersey home listed for sale had 1,733 square feet, with a price of $306 per square foot.

    Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,843 square feet, with a price of $227 per square foot.

    The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

    Monmouth real estate: Check out Beacon Hill, which opens 285 apartments in Marlboro after 29-year odyssey

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth County home price summer swoon ends, as sellers seek more money

