Flurry of striped bass and bluefish on the beaches heats up fall surf fishing

It was a sun splashed weekend and the beaches had crowds of surf fishermen and beachgoers. especially on Saturday.

The surf proved to be productive for bluefish, striped bass and for anglers on Long Beach Island, kingfish. Speaking of LBI, the Fall Surf Fishing Classic has a new leader in the coveted striped bass category. Jake Smith of Ship Bottom landed a 9.68-pound, 30-inch striped bass on Saturday afternoon fishing with eels at Barnegat Light. Smith weighed his fish in at Fisherman's Headquarters.

Dominick Minando of Waldwick took over first place in the bluefish category after landing the first blue that wasn't of the cocktail size variety. Minando, who also weighed his fish in at Fisherman's Headquarters, is leading with a 7.38-pound bluefish that he caught mid-morning on Saturday with a lure fishing Barnegat Light,

I had an opportunity Saturday afternoon to try the surf at Chadwick Street in Bay Head, one of the few jetty groins on that stretch of sand. There were a few other fishermen with the same idea but I didn't observe anyone land anything, worthy of note including myself between about 1 and 5 p.m. At about 5 p.m. though, a hug pod of dolphins with perhaps three dozen in it, came within 75 yards of the beach.

The water was warm enough to get some final swims in the ocean without a wetsuit. However, a temperature drop this expected Monday night, might mean the end of that until next summer.

The bonito bit like mad again on Saturday. Capt. Dave Riback on the Queen Mary party fishing boat said the action was fast at times throughout the day. There were some false albacore and bluefish that beat them to the hooks. When the dust settled he said his high hook for the day had well over 20 Bonito. He said the fishing was a little slower on Sunday most likely because they were dealing with a bit of current. He said anglers still caught between 7 to 10 bonito.

The bottom fishing boats returned with sea bass and porgies and a few blackfish in the coolers. The fishing was pretty good though the south wind came up on Sunday and hampered the bite a little according to Capt. Ryan Bogan, skipper of the Jamaica II.

Fishermen will see some gusty northwest winds to start the week according to NOAA's marine forecast. Of greater impact, will be the temperature drop early this week as overnight lows could fall into the 30s, likely bringing water temps down a few notches with it.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Flurry of striped bass and bluefish on the beaches heats up fall surf fishing