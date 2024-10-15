VOTE: Who is the Shore Conference football Larson Ford Player of the Week for Week 6?

There were many outstanding performances by Shore Conference football players last weekend - Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Now, is your chance to vote for the Larson Ford Player of the Week from Week 5: The poll is open until Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Here is a look at this week's nominees:

Congratulations to the previous winners...

Week 5: Bennett Lopez, Red Bank

Week 4: Mike Marotta, Shore

Week 3: T.J. Rey, Middletown North

Week 2: Quinn Niesz, Red Bank

Week 1: Frankie Serini, Holmdel

Week 0: Jack Cannon, Holmdel

