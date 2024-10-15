Longest-serving Long Branch councilwoman in history, Mary Jane Celli, dies at 90

LONG BRANCH - For the rest of the month, flags will fly at half-mast in the city in honor of Mary Jane Celli, the longest serving member of the City Council, who passed away Sunday at the age of 90.

Celli was first elected to the council in 1994 during a period of political strife in the city and was subsequently re-elected seven times, serving during the administrations of former Mayor Adam Schneider and current Mayor John Pallone. In total, she was elected to the council eight consecutive times, making her the longest-serving councilwoman in the city's long history, according to city officials.

She was however, much more than a councilwoman. She wore many hats.

"She was a beloved community advocate who truly embraced Long Branch. Dr. Celli was a mentor to many elected officials and community members over the years because of her knowledge and love for the city," said Pallone.

Celli was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force and then came to Fort Monmouth in 1960 where she began her civilian career as a typist. She worked at Fort Monmouth for 34 years and became the chief of programs product assurance, the chief of program management and the chief of strategic programs until she retired in 1994, according to her biography when she was awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The Marquis Lifetime Award has been chronicling the achievements of individuals in several fields of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment since 1899.

"We could always count on Dr. Celli. If we needed to know a detail for a Memorial Day service, she would know, or find out. She was a role model. She is going to be deeply missed," said Pallone.

Celli and her late husband Michael had an antiques boutique on Morris Avenue and raised one son, Michael G. Celli, who is Matawan's municipal court judge. As a parent, one of the hats she wore was Cub Scouts leader.

Her education, which she started late in life, took her many places, from Brookdale Community College, to Kean University, to Virginia University and ultimately to Temple University, where she graduated in 1988 with a doctorate of public education.

She served on many local boards, such as the Planning Board, the Library Board, and was a trustee on the Long Branch Historical Museum as well as an honorary member of multiple local fire companies.

"She was a godsend to us. Her passing is a big loss for the city," said Jim Foley, chair of the Long Branch Historical Museum trustees.

The visitation service will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home at 10 Morrell St. The mass will follow at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Holy Trinity Church at 408 Prospect St.

The city will also need to appoint a person to fill the remaining year and a half of her council term.

