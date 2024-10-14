From jack-o-lanterns to festive Christmas ornaments and red bows, Spirit Halloween in Brick will become Spirit Christmas after the spooky holiday is over.

Spirit is testing its pop-up Spirit Christmas at 10 stores nationwide, including a location at Market Place at Brick on Route 70. It will bring Christmas back to the former Christmas Tree Shops store, at least from mid-November and December.

"Each store offers a unique shopping experience, brimming with a vast assortment of holiday decor, apparel, inflatables, gifts and stocking stuffers," the company said in its announcement. Customers can arrange a visit with Santa at the store too.

"Wander through the life-sized gingerbread village, where you can mail your letter to Santa at the North Pole and find out whether you've been naughty or nice."

Out and about

Dollar Tree is almost ready to open its new store at Middlebrook Plaza on Route 35 in Ocean Township.

The discounter anticipates a Nov. 11 opening but is still awaiting final inspections, according to Garden Commercial, Middlebrook Plaza's landlord.

The new Dollar Tree is part of a flurry of leases that Dollar Tree has signed this year, with new stores also coming to Hazlet, at Union Ave. Plaza on Route 36, and Howell, at Aldrich Plaza on Route 9, too. Already the retail chain, which touts a $1.25 price point for most items, has more than 30 stores in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

At Middlebrook Plaza, Dollar Tree has moved into the former Norman's Hallmark store , an 8,675-square-foot space. Norman's Hallmark has opened a new store at Seaview Square shopping center's retail strip on Route 66 in Ocean Township.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Spirit Christmas coming to Brick; Dollar Tree readies November opening in Ocean