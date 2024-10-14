Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    'She loves everyone': Puppy Chocolate Chip was hit by a car. Here's how you can help her

    By Ilana Keller, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    Chocolate Chip is in a pickle.

    The 10-month-old puppy was hit by a car and needs surgery to correct a painful fracture in her back leg, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.

    "She was struggling to run and find safety — she was so scared. Thankfully a good samaritan was able to get her out of the road and called us," MCSPCA said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0MXC_0w6BjjVH00

    The group said it's been managing her pain levels and keeping her comfortable in its medical suite as she awaits the procedure.

    But the surgery she needs at a speciality veterinary hospital is expensive, and so MCSPCA is collecting donations from the public.

    Visit giving.classy.org/campaign/629443/donate to help.

    New Jersey Shore dog beach guide: Where can your pup play?

    "She loves everyone she meets and has been wonderful with our staff while she awaits her surgery," MCSPCA said. "We all just can't get enough of this resilient puppy's sweetness - even when she's not feeling her best, she still loves everyone she meets."

    The MCSPCA says it is hopeful Chocolate Chip will make a full recovery in about six to eight weeks. They are looking for a foster home for her in the meantime. If you are interesting in fostering Chocolate Chip or another homeless pet, email fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'She loves everyone': Puppy Chocolate Chip was hit by a car. Here's how you can help her

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Joanne LaVasseur
    1d ago
    I will make sure to make a donation towards Chocolate Chip's surgery
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Celebrate 150 years of the ice cream float with Pepsi and Baskin-Robbins
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    Can you still see comet A3 in New Jersey? When, where and how to look for it
    App.com | Asbury Park Press6 hours ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz10 hours ago
    The Life and Tragic Death of Tiny Tim: 55 Years After He Married 'Miss Vicki' on 'The Tonight Show'
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Beetlejuice, Inside Out and Chipotle costumes are must-haves this Halloween
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    Bruce Springsteen talks Patti Scialfa illness on upcoming ABC special: 'She's doing good'
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    End The Clutter Trap! Tips For A Mindful Approach
    Declutterbuzz8 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz22 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Start Here, 16 Common Things Professional Organizers Always Toss First
    Theresa Bedford28 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Wild video shows howling pack of 9 wolves surrounding NJ couple’s cabin while on vacation
    New York Post1 day ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy