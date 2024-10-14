Chocolate Chip is in a pickle.

The 10-month-old puppy was hit by a car and needs surgery to correct a painful fracture in her back leg, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.

"She was struggling to run and find safety — she was so scared. Thankfully a good samaritan was able to get her out of the road and called us," MCSPCA said.

The group said it's been managing her pain levels and keeping her comfortable in its medical suite as she awaits the procedure.

But the surgery she needs at a speciality veterinary hospital is expensive, and so MCSPCA is collecting donations from the public.

Visit giving.classy.org/campaign/629443/donate to help.

"She loves everyone she meets and has been wonderful with our staff while she awaits her surgery," MCSPCA said. "We all just can't get enough of this resilient puppy's sweetness - even when she's not feeling her best, she still loves everyone she meets."

The MCSPCA says it is hopeful Chocolate Chip will make a full recovery in about six to eight weeks. They are looking for a foster home for her in the meantime. If you are interesting in fostering Chocolate Chip or another homeless pet, email fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'She loves everyone': Puppy Chocolate Chip was hit by a car. Here's how you can help her