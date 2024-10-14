Do bootlegging tunnels crawl though Atlantic Highlands? Here is what radar study found.

The mysterious tunnel unearthed by a construction crew in Atlantic Highlands last month, possibly a vestige of the Bayshore’s bootlegging heyday during prohibition, does not appear to be connected to a network of underground passages.

At least not anymore.

Ground-penetrating radar showed no additional tunnels in the streets surrounding Fireman’s Memorial Field, Atlantic Highlands Mayor Lori Hohenleitner said. But the matter might not be closed; Monmouth University archaeologist Richard Veit has offered to investigate the tunnel for clues about what exactly took place beneath the waterfront borough.

The discovery caused a sensation throughout the region, where rumors of bootlegging tunnels have persisted for a century. Historians have referred to Atlantic Highlands as an epicenter for illegal alcohol shipment during the 1920s and 1930s.

And it’s a known fact that mobsters Andy Richard and the infamous Vito Genovese lived adjacent to the Avenue C fieldhouse that was being torn down last month to make way for three single-family homes. Also last month, in an amazing coincidence, basement renovations at another house bordering the fieldhouse revealed an underground walkway that appears to connect to the tunnel found under the fieldhouse.

A stop-work order was issued for the construction at Fireman’s Field, and ground-penetrating radar examined the streets around the field, including the property at 68 West Highland Ave. where Richard and Genovese once lived.

“The tunnel basically stops at the house behind it,” Hohenleitner said, referring to the home of the neighbor who was undergoing basement construction. “We think it also went diagonally across to the house where Genovese lived, but we think when (the borough) did water and sewer (lines), it got filled in, and there is not really any evidence of anything at that house.”

She added: “Whatever was there got lost to time and municipal work or construction work.”

What happens next is up to the tunnel’s property owners. Veit, whose extensive archaeology experience includes a revealing 2023 dig at the Twin Lights in Highlands , spoke with the homeowner who found the basement tunnel.

“I volunteered to do some archaeology there,” said Veit, who is currently Monmouth University’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “I’m waiting (for a decision) with bated breath. I don’t want to be a pain in the rear, but I’m hoping the opportunity doesn’t slip away.”

What is so tantalizing, from an archaeologist’s viewpoint, is how accessible the passageway looks based on photos that have circulated.

“From the photos I saw it looked like a substantial and intact structure, so I’d certainly be interested in photo-documenting it and measuring it,” Veit said. “If it’s not very stable, we could run a GoPro (camera) down there to get some good documentation. I think it’s an amazing local history story, the kind of thing people tell tales about but often turns out not to be true, but in this case it does appear that it’s for real.”

The only way to know for sure is to go in and explore.

“Will there be anything to give us a clue as to when it was constructed?” Veit said, mentioning bricks or bottles as potential markers. “In a photo I saw there were a number of bottlecaps — are they associated with a particular beer or drink?”

If nothing else, Hohenleitner said, “I’m hopeful that this will at least bring about other leads” about potential tunnels in the area. She mentioned the grounds of the former Mother Teresa Regional School on South Avenue as a long-rumored possibility.

Given the private nature of the properties involved, Veit said, any exploration would be done as discreetly as possible. It would be nothing like Geraldo Rivera’s live-TV extravaganza at Al Capone’s vaults.

“I’m just intrigued,” Veit said. “I’d love the opportunity, but I understand the sensitivity here. If they ultimately fill it in, I understand that, but I would hope we can document it beforehand, because it’s a cool part of the Bayshore’s history.”

