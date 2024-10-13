NJ has more high-earning Millennial households than you think

Around 10% of millennial households in New Jersey earn over $200,000 a year, according to data assessed by SmartAsset, a finance website.

Following Washington and Massachusetts, New Jersey has the third highest percentage of top-earning millennials in the country, with roughly 138,000 households reaching the 200 K threshold.

For the purpose of this assesment , SmartAsset categorized households making over $200,000 a year, as high-earning households.

New Jersey's high-earning millennial households are making $439,500 on average. That is the 28th highest average household income among wealthy millennials in the U.S., which suggest a relatively better distribution of wealth. For perspective, while Wyoming's average income among millennial households of $755,700 is the highest in the country, their percentage of high-earning millennial households is roughly 4%.

So, New Jersey's wealthy millennials might not be the wealthiest in the country, but there are more millennials here that have joined the club of high-earning households than in most states.

States with the highest share of wealthy millennials

Rank State Percent of millennial households with a $200k+ income Number of $200k+ millennial households Average income among high-earning millennials 1 Washington 11.50% 144,475 $459,701 2 Massachusetts 10.40% 112,546 $479,226 3 New Jersey 9.87% 137,998 $439,477 4 California 9.41% 589,524 $557,054 5 Connecticut 8.03% 42,967 $548,007 6 New York 7.69% 242,762 $577,533 7 Colorado 7.69% 76,264 $451,535 8 Virginia 7.53% 96,632 $406,916 9 Maryland 6.97% 65,541 $377,635 10 Illinois 6.70% 127,494 $470,112

States with the lowest share of wealthy millennials

Rank State Percent of millennial households with a $200k+ income Number of $200k+ millennial households Average income among high-earning millennials 41 South Carolina 3.80% 27,501 $431,694 42 Indiana 3.78% 36,369 $422,455 43 Arkansas 3.57% 14,086 $679,486 44 Oklahoma 3.30% 17,380 $446,023 45 Louisiana 3.28% 20,847 $413,864 46 Alabama 3.22% 20,859 $435,257 47 Kentucky 3.17% 19,097 $406,746 48 New Mexico 2.51% 7,323 $384,019 49 West Virginia 2.47% 5,408 $367,511 50 Mississippi 2.14% 8,445 $413,237

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ has more high-earning Millennial households than you think