    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    NJ has more high-earning Millennial households than you think

    By Juan Carlos Castillo, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    Around 10% of millennial households in New Jersey earn over $200,000 a year, according to data assessed by SmartAsset, a finance website.

    Following Washington and Massachusetts, New Jersey has the third highest percentage of top-earning millennials in the country, with roughly 138,000 households reaching the 200 K threshold.

    For the purpose of this assesment , SmartAsset categorized households making over $200,000 a year, as high-earning households.

    New Jersey's high-earning millennial households are making $439,500 on average. That is the 28th highest average household income among wealthy millennials in the U.S., which suggest a relatively better distribution of wealth. For perspective, while Wyoming's average income among millennial households of $755,700 is the highest in the country, their percentage of high-earning millennial households is roughly 4%.

    So, New Jersey's wealthy millennials might not be the wealthiest in the country, but there are more millennials here that have joined the club of high-earning households than in most states.

    States with the highest share of wealthy millennials

    Rank State Percent of millennial households with a $200k+ income Number of $200k+ millennial households Average income among high-earning millennials
    1 Washington 11.50% 144,475 $459,701
    2 Massachusetts 10.40% 112,546 $479,226
    3 New Jersey 9.87% 137,998 $439,477
    4 California 9.41% 589,524 $557,054
    5 Connecticut 8.03% 42,967 $548,007
    6 New York 7.69% 242,762 $577,533
    7 Colorado 7.69% 76,264 $451,535
    8 Virginia 7.53% 96,632 $406,916
    9 Maryland 6.97% 65,541 $377,635
    10 Illinois 6.70% 127,494 $470,112

    States with the lowest share of wealthy millennials

    Rank State Percent of millennial households with a $200k+ income Number of $200k+ millennial households Average income among high-earning millennials
    41 South Carolina 3.80% 27,501 $431,694
    42 Indiana 3.78% 36,369 $422,455
    43 Arkansas 3.57% 14,086 $679,486
    44 Oklahoma 3.30% 17,380 $446,023
    45 Louisiana 3.28% 20,847 $413,864
    46 Alabama 3.22% 20,859 $435,257
    47 Kentucky 3.17% 19,097 $406,746
    48 New Mexico 2.51% 7,323 $384,019
    49 West Virginia 2.47% 5,408 $367,511
    50 Mississippi 2.14% 8,445 $413,237

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ has more high-earning Millennial households than you think

