New Jersey home to three billionaries on Forbes 400 list of richest people in US

Besides music icons like Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen, New Jersey is also home to a few billionaries.

Three to be exact!

And the three belong to an elite club on Forbes’ list of the 400 Richest People in America for 2024 .

The business magazine yearly edition collects snapshots of each member's wealth in September and releases estimates of their net worth to determine who makes the list, according to the report .

As it turns out, these 400 billionaires are raking in the dough with a combined net worth of $5.4 trillion up $1 trillion from 2023 and a dozen have $100 billion-plus fortunes. The report also stated that for entry to this exclusive club a minimum net worth of $3.3 billion was required for 2024 which is up from the $400 million admission from 2023.

Two billionaires from the Garden State cracked the top 200 list and all three have a combined estimated net worth of $18.4 billion.

New Jersey richest residents: 2024

Here's what Forbes editors wrote about the Garden State billionaires:

John Overdeck: $7.4 billion

No. 160: John Overdeck is the richest resident in New Jersey with an estimated net worth of $7.4 billion. He is the cofounder of Two Sigma, a quantitative investing powerhouse with $60 billion in assets under management. In high school he was a math prodigy who won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad at age 16 and has given $380 million through his family's charitable foundation, which supports education. Overdeck also chairs Princeton's Institute for Advanced Study.

Rocco Commisso: $6.4 billion

No. 200: Rocco Commisso is second richest resident in New Jersey and has an estimated net worth of $6.4 billion. He is the founder and CEO of the cable company Mediacom. At the age of 12 Commisso immigrated to America from Italy in 1962. In high school he earned a full scholarship to Columbia University, in which the soccer stadium bears his name in recognition of his donations to the school.

Peter Kellogg: $4.6 billion

No. 288: Peter Kellogg is the third richest resident in New Jersey and has an estimated net worth of $4.6 billion. He held a leadership position at the brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg several years after joining in 1973. In 2000, he sold the brookerage house to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock. He was also the CEO of IAT, until 2015 and still chairs. Kellogg has donated more than $4 million to the U.S. ski and snowboarding teams.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey home to three billionaries on Forbes 400 list of richest people in US