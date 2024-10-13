Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    Big rum boat seized off Sandy Hook: From the Asbury Park Press archives

    By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jobl8_0w53qsLz00

    Monday, October 13, 1924 – 100 Years Ago

    Giant Zeppelin en route to Lakehurst

    LAKEHURST - The Zeppelin airship ZR-3 is floating today over the broad expanse of the Atlantic Ocean in its epoch-making journey from Friedrichshafen, Germany.

    The construction and acquisition of the Zeppelin is part of Germany’s war reparations to the United States and is to be commissioned the U.S.S. Los Angeles . The ship — more than 656 feet in length — will be visible over the Shore on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

    When ZR-3 docks inside the immense hangar at the Navy’s air station, a “danger zone” will be established and the public forbidden from trespassing.

    The perimeter will be maintained until hydrogen in the airship is withdrawn and non-inflammable helium substituted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E23wT_0w53qsLz00

    Big rum boat seized off Sandy Hook; crew drunk aboard

    SANDY HOOK - Rolling lazily on a gentle swell in the lee of this barrier spit, with her crew of 32 in irons and her cargo of 43,000 cases of liquor under government seal, the seized Norwegian steamship Sagatind this morning seemed no different from a dozen other vessels moored nearby.

    The Coast Guard cutter Seneca sighted her floating aimlessly 40 miles offshore, without a helmsman.

    When the Seneca came upon the Sagatind , just before dawn yesterday, the lookout hailed the ship, and, receiving no response from the Sagatind , fired three shots across her bow. Still no sign of life aboard.

    Capt. R.L. Blake of the Seneca , ordered his men to board her. A search disclosed two sailors asleep on the bridge. Below decks, were the rest of the crew. Some were asleep. Some were staggering about in a drunken stupor.

    The captain was found locked in his cabin, with 12 rifles and six revolvers beside his bunk. He explained that his ship —a 964-ton, oil-burning vessel — had left Antwerp, Belgium for Saint-Pierre, Martinique with 100,000 cases of assorted liquor. Only 43,000 cases now remained.

    The crew had made free with the liquor, he said, and before they were one day out, the fighting began. Brawls continued all the way over, climaxing after the vessel anchored in Rum Row — the colloquial term given to ships waiting for rumrunners just outside U.S. territorial waters.

    The Sagatind was towed to harbor in Sandy Hook, where she is under guard and awaiting federal disposition.

    Cop in Ocean Grove injured in fight at St. Elmo Hotel

    OCEAN GROVE - An Asbury Park woman was charged with disorderly conduct Saturday after police said she struck an officer over the head with an empty milk bottle and then doused him with hot water from a teakettle, when the lawman tried to break up a fight at the St. Elmo Hotel.

    Louise Britton of Atkins Avenue was warring with her employer over wages. Police were summoned and Officer William Catley took the call.

    Although Catley tried to settle the situation in a business-like manner, Britton refused to see it that way and showered the officer with unprintable adjectives. Warned to calm down, Britton continued to upbraid the officer. He seized her, but Britton tore herself loose; picked up the bottle and knocked Catley over the head with it.

    The officer subdued Britton on the floor where she agreed to unconditional surrender. However, this was a ruse. After she promised no further resistance, Britton was allowed to stand. In the unrestrained moment, she made a run for it. Passing through the kitchen, Britton picked up a teakettle and poured its contents over the pursuing Catley. She fled but was later apprehended in the Rialto Theatre in Asbury Park.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Big rum boat seized off Sandy Hook: From the Asbury Park Press archives

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Chris Mallon
    2d ago
    What was this a hundred years ago?! I know I've reached the depths of Newsbreak & it's time to put the phone down when I come across an article like this
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    Aristes man hit, injured by loose, large rock along highway
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile13 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy