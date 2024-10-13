Big rum boat seized off Sandy Hook: From the Asbury Park Press archives

Monday, October 13, 1924 – 100 Years Ago

Giant Zeppelin en route to Lakehurst

LAKEHURST - The Zeppelin airship ZR-3 is floating today over the broad expanse of the Atlantic Ocean in its epoch-making journey from Friedrichshafen, Germany.

The construction and acquisition of the Zeppelin is part of Germany’s war reparations to the United States and is to be commissioned the U.S.S. Los Angeles . The ship — more than 656 feet in length — will be visible over the Shore on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

When ZR-3 docks inside the immense hangar at the Navy’s air station, a “danger zone” will be established and the public forbidden from trespassing.

The perimeter will be maintained until hydrogen in the airship is withdrawn and non-inflammable helium substituted.

Big rum boat seized off Sandy Hook; crew drunk aboard

SANDY HOOK - Rolling lazily on a gentle swell in the lee of this barrier spit, with her crew of 32 in irons and her cargo of 43,000 cases of liquor under government seal, the seized Norwegian steamship Sagatind this morning seemed no different from a dozen other vessels moored nearby.

The Coast Guard cutter Seneca sighted her floating aimlessly 40 miles offshore, without a helmsman.

When the Seneca came upon the Sagatind , just before dawn yesterday, the lookout hailed the ship, and, receiving no response from the Sagatind , fired three shots across her bow. Still no sign of life aboard.

Capt. R.L. Blake of the Seneca , ordered his men to board her. A search disclosed two sailors asleep on the bridge. Below decks, were the rest of the crew. Some were asleep. Some were staggering about in a drunken stupor.

The captain was found locked in his cabin, with 12 rifles and six revolvers beside his bunk. He explained that his ship —a 964-ton, oil-burning vessel — had left Antwerp, Belgium for Saint-Pierre, Martinique with 100,000 cases of assorted liquor. Only 43,000 cases now remained.

The crew had made free with the liquor, he said, and before they were one day out, the fighting began. Brawls continued all the way over, climaxing after the vessel anchored in Rum Row — the colloquial term given to ships waiting for rumrunners just outside U.S. territorial waters.

The Sagatind was towed to harbor in Sandy Hook, where she is under guard and awaiting federal disposition.

Cop in Ocean Grove injured in fight at St. Elmo Hotel

OCEAN GROVE - An Asbury Park woman was charged with disorderly conduct Saturday after police said she struck an officer over the head with an empty milk bottle and then doused him with hot water from a teakettle, when the lawman tried to break up a fight at the St. Elmo Hotel.

Louise Britton of Atkins Avenue was warring with her employer over wages. Police were summoned and Officer William Catley took the call.

Although Catley tried to settle the situation in a business-like manner, Britton refused to see it that way and showered the officer with unprintable adjectives. Warned to calm down, Britton continued to upbraid the officer. He seized her, but Britton tore herself loose; picked up the bottle and knocked Catley over the head with it.

The officer subdued Britton on the floor where she agreed to unconditional surrender. However, this was a ruse. After she promised no further resistance, Britton was allowed to stand. In the unrestrained moment, she made a run for it. Passing through the kitchen, Britton picked up a teakettle and poured its contents over the pursuing Catley. She fled but was later apprehended in the Rialto Theatre in Asbury Park.

