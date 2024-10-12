Open in App
    Autumn on the road: Prepare for NJ's changing conditions with these safety tips

    By Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Qfak_0w4BHNUZ00

    In a recent study, New Jersey drivers ranked among safest in the U.S. But we all know that navigating the roads in dangerous conditions can lead to accidents.

    With the change in seasons, several unique driving hazards — like fall foliage and active wildlife — require heightened awareness behind the wheel, according to Holman.com .

    The global automotive service suggests five safety tips to prepare drivers for an autumnal driving season, which presents several potential hazards that can compromise safety.

    “As we head into autumn, drivers need to be mindful of potential road hazards that come with the change in seasons,” said Holman Senior Vice President of Service Operations Craig Neuber. “By knowing what to expect and how to adjust your driving habits, you’re able to safely enjoy all that this time of year has to offer.”

    Safe driving tips for fall weather

    By addressing these hazards proactively, drivers can prevent accidents, vehicle damage and protect other drivers and passengers.

    Falling Leaves

    An accumulation of falling leaves on wet roads increases the risk of hydroplaning. Falling leaves may also conceal potholes or other road hazards. Drivers should reduce speed, increase following distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers on leaf-covered road and avoid parking on leaf piles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmsbS_0w4BHNUZ00

    Sun Glare

    During the fall, the sun sits lower in the sky, creating significant glare during sunrise and sunset. Drivers should have a pair polarized sunglasses and clean windshields regularly to minimize sun glare.

    Foggy Mornings

    The season’s warm afternoons and cool nights create ideal conditions for fog. Driver should use low beams or fog lights to help improve visibility.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5F2a_0w4BHNUZ00

    Wildlife Activity

    Animals, especially deer, are more active during the fall as they search for mates. Drivers should avoid high-risk areas with wildlife activity or use high beams to help spot animals.

    School Traffic

    School is back in session which increases traffic around schools and residential areas. Drivers should drive slow in school zones and neighborhoods and come to a complete stop at bus stops.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Autumn on the road: Prepare for NJ's changing conditions with these safety tips

