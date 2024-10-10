Time to vote on who'll be No. 1 on Beam in 2024 for Shore gymnastics.

The poll will close at the end of the month on Thursday (Oct. 31) at 10 p.m.

More: Shore high school gymnastics: 45 gymnasts to watch with the championship meets approaching

If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the page. If you have had trouble voting in the app, try a mobile or desktop browser.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE: Shore Gymnastics Athletes of the Year. Who will be No. 1 on Beam in 2024?