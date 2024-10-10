See inside the modern mansion added to this 1750 Colts Neck estate

COLTS NECK - The driveway at the end of Driftwood Lane probably has not changed much over three centuries. It’s long and tree-lined, with the crunch of pea gravel underneath. One could picture a horse-drawn carriage approaching the farmhouse that lorded over 100 acres from the time it was built around 1750.

What’s at the end of this driveway now — that’s new, and eye-opening to say the least.

The farmhouse is still there, a bit creaky and drafty, but livable. Adjacent to it sits a modern equivalent — a 6,300-square-foot ode to rustic living built in 2024. This is the residence of Chris and Vanina Clemente and their two small children.

It’s also their handiwork.

Chris owns Captivating Construction Group, which specializes in building customized luxury homes. The 35-year-old Colts Neck native is a second-generation builder, learning the industry from his father Matthew Clemente, and decided to put that knowhow to personal use in his hometown.

It was not easy — the Clementes lived in the farmhouse for a year as their addition was going up (try chasing a toddler up an 18th-century staircase). But there are touches of that farmhouse throughout the new dwelling, from the aged-brass door handles to the staircase’s knotty white oak.

And, true to the property’s forebears, they have taken up farming.

“We were inspired by the experience, for sure,” Vanina said.

In a region where preservation and development sometimes clash, the Clementes have struck a fascinating balance between history and luxury.

An old will and a new bee colony

Settled in the 1600s and dotted by American Revolution activity, Monmouth County is awash in historic sites. It’s also a desirable place to live given its shoreline and proximity to New York City, a trend that is only increasing as the Big Apple’s post-pandemic exodus continues.

“The New York wave has been very consistent,” Chris Clemente said.

That’s kept him busy. Captivating Construction Group focuses mainly on high-end residential, from 3,000-square-foot homes to 30,000-foot mansions. When it came time for the Clementes to settle down and raise their children, they couldn’t resist the 7.5-acre estate known as the “Williamson-Sickles Homestead,” which they bought for $1.24 million last year.

The property records, compiled by the previous owner in a ledger that was passed on to the Clementes, are impeccable. It has been inhabited by just four other families – names of Williamson (until 1826), Sickles (until 1902), Denise (1928-1972) and King (1972-2023). From 1902-1928 a canner named Joseph Brakley owned the farm but didn’t live there.

A copy of the will of original owner David Williamson lists his possessions, including a “Negro man” (valued at 100 pounds) and a “Negro woman” (valued at 20 pounds, or slightly more than individual horses on the list). It’s a jarring reminder that slavery existed in New Jersey during the colonial period.

In 1928, the Denise family turned the grounds into a fruit orchard (a sign from that period for “Colts Neck Orchards” sits in the farmhouse). The Clementes are trying their hand at a different type of farming. The property’s spacious barn, which dates back to at least 1820 and features hand-cut beams bearing the original ax marks, is home to 140 chickens they are are raising.

They also grow tomatoes and maintain a colony of 100,000 bees with the help of a beekeeper. Over the past year they produced 300 pounds of raw honey for neighbors and friends.

“We want to connect with the land,” Vanina said. “It’s been a great experience — a lot of stings, though.”

'Our version of modern farmhouse'

It all ties together in the new home, which was finished over the summer.

“Our version of modern farmhouse,” Chris Clemente said.

In the foyer, visitors are greeted by a floor of black-and-white tumbled marble, selected “to stay in line with the aged look,” Chris said. The kitchen features a 20-foot-high fieldstone wall, a rustic white-oak ceiling, and an enormous east-facing bay window.

High ceilings, lots of natural light — this is stuff the farm’s colonial-era inhabitants would appreciate. Outside the house, in a tangible nod to past meeting present, Chris left part of a centuries-old stone wall in place and joined a modern one to it.

“We tried to make it luxurious and new, but respect the fact that we’re on such cool land and property,” Vanina said.

She’s turning 31 this week, and the Clementes are having friends and family over to celebrate. For those who haven’t driven up the pea gravel driveway yet, the reaction will echo what Chris has heard from visitors over the past three months.

“A lot of wows,” he said.

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: See inside the modern mansion added to this 1750 Colts Neck estate