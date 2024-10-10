Open in App
    VOTE: Shore Conference field hockey regular season Player of the Year.

    By Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    With the regular season winding down:

    Who has been the Shore Conference's regular season field hockey regular season Player of the Year?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXu4I_0w1OjZd300

    Name the top player - or your favorite player - on the ballot below. Voting will close on Thursday, Oct. 31. at 10 p.m.

    Who is the APP's Shore Conference Field Hockey regular season Player of the Year?

    If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the page. If you have had trouble voting in the app, try a mobile or desktop browser.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE: Shore Conference field hockey regular season Player of the Year.

