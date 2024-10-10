Raising Cane's plans first chicken restaurant at the Jersey Shore in this spot

BRICK - Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, the popular fast-food restaurant, wants to build a chicken shack at the Jersey Shore.

The restaurant, known for its chicken tenders and Cane's Sauce, has just filed plans with Brick's Zoning Board of Adjustment for a 3,333-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru lanes at the Brick Plaza shopping center on the side fronting Cedar Bridge Avenue. It proposed to replace the vacant Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant, which will be demolished.

A Board of Adjustment hearing has not yet been scheduled, as township officials must review the plans, which were filed on Tuesday. It will require several variances from the township's zoning rules. For instance, the proposed front of the building is located closer to the road than allowed.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a hot sensation known for its chicken tenders and homemade Cane's sauce, is just starting to make inroads in New Jersey.

What's Going There? Dave's Hot Chicken and other new restaurants, fitness center coming to Freehold Township

With four restaurants in South Jersey's Philadelphia suburbs, if approved, the Brick location will be its first at the Jersey Shore. Raising Cane's also is proposed for the site of a vacant Japanaese restaurant at the Blue Star Shoppng Center on Route 22 in Watchung.

Founded in 1996 on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge by Todd Graves, Raising Cane's has grown to more than 800 restaurants in more than 40 states with plans to open 100 restaurants in 2024. He named the company after his Labrador retriever, Raising Cane, who came to the construction site when the first location was built.

What's Going There? Fat Patty's, coming to Toms River, aims to offer upscale burgers in sports bar setting

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business, retail, real estate and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for 27 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Please sign up for his weekly newsletter and join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Raising Cane's plans first chicken restaurant at the Jersey Shore in this spot