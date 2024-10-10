After years of veterans being squeezed in Brick, VA opening bigger clinic in Toms River

TOMS RIVER - The long-awaited Veterans Administration Clinic on Hooper Avenue is slated to open on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the VA announced.

As part of this transition, the Brick Clinic will permanently close on Monday, Oct. 21. All appointments scheduled after Oct. 21 will automatically be transferred to the Toms River Clinic. Veterans will receive new appointment cards with updated information indicating their new location at the Toms River facility.

“The opening of the Toms River Clinic marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide world-class healthcare to our veterans in Ocean County and beyond. This new facility allows us to expand access to care, improve services and better meet the needs of our veteran community. We are excited to welcome them to this state-of-the-art clinic," said Patricia O’Kane, executive medical center director.

The 68,000-square-foot clinic is located at 1051 Hooper Ave. , off Caudina Avenue adjacent to the Seacourt Pavilion and close to Ocean County Mall. It is more than double the size of the James J. Howard Outpatient Clinic on Route 70 in Brick. Construction on the property began in early 2022.

Veterans and advocacy groups have lobbied for an expanded clinic for years, pointing out that many former service members have been forced to travel to East Orange for services, or faced lengthy wait times to see specialists.

It will also include 480 parking spaces, a plus for veterans who have long complained of difficulties parking at the Brick site. It will offer veterans primary health care, women's care, dental care, mental health counseling and physical therapy.

The Department of Veterans Affairs selected the Toms River site as the location of the new clinic, approving a submission made by FD Stonewater, an Arlington, Virginia-based firm that is the township's designated redeveloper for the clinic site. The VA awarded a 20-year lease for the clinic to FDS Toms River, which built the facility; the total contract award for the new clinic is almost $61 million.

Former Toms River Mayor Maurice B. "Mo" Hill Jr., who served 35 years in the U.S. Navy — retiring in 2005 as a rear admiral — lobbied strongly for the VA to be located in Toms River, working with former township Planner Dave Roberts.

The clinic is adjacent to a new 121,000-square-foot, three-story building that will house Ocean County's Board of Social Services , as well as the county's Veterans Service Bureau.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be scheduled in November, according to Xiomara Johnson, spokesperson for the VA.

Ocean County has about 34,000 veterans, the most in the state, according to U.S. Census Data. Monmouth County has about 24,000 , and Burlington County, nearly 27,000.

The Brick clinic is among New Jersey's busiest, serving between 10,000 and 12,000 patients a year. It serves three to four times as many patients as the majority of other VA clinics in New Jersey.

Toms River competed with proposals from Brick and Lakewood to be the site of the new clinic.

