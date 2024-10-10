Check out Beacon Hill, which opens 285 apartments in Marlboro after 29-year odyssey

MARLBORO - A 285-unit apartment complex has opened after 29 years of litigation with the township.

The Beacon Hill apartment complex at 100 Buckingham St. has 222 market-rate apartments and 63 affordable units. While the market-rate apartments are leased directly from the developer KRE Group, the affordable units are leased by the affordable housing agency Piazza and Associates.

It is currently leasing its market-rate two-bedroom units, which start at $3,190 per month. A random draw for residents of the affordable units took place in February. Rents, which are based on income, range from $594 for a family of two making less than $31,213 to $1,808 for a family of six making less than $120,690.

“There is a long-storied history on this property. Some of it’s not so good,” Mayor Jonathan Hornik said during the ribbon cutting. “Twenty-nine years of litigation and never once during that time did I think we would be here and so proud to open such a really nice asset.”

He said Marlboro needs to build different types of “high quality” housing.

“Marlboro’s maturing and it’s a desirable town,” he said. “What we need to do is built the type of community that welcomes everybody: Those who are transitioning in life, who are getting rid of their single-family houses, which is Marlboro’s tradition, and then those who are wanting to move back here like my children.”

Jonathan Kushner, president of KRE Group and a cousin of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, said his company bought the property with preapproved plans and built the 14 garden apartment buildings as it was designed.

“Our business is building high quality mixed-use, residential-based communities. This fit like a glove,” Kushner said.

According to Marc Kushner, chief design officer of KRE Group, the apartment complex was named after a signal beacon that was located nearby and lit during the Revolutionary War to alert local militia to British advances.

In addition to the clubhouse, which has a fitness center and co-working lounge, the complex has a swimming pool, grills, bocce ball courts, a playground and a dog park.

The property was previously owned by Ohad Associates. According to two opinions and orders by a U.S. District Court judge in 2009 and 2011, Ohad Associates bought the 48-acre property in 1993. It had wanted to build 382 apartments, with 48 units being affordable housing. The township planning board denied the plans in April 2004.

In 1985, New Jersey passed the Fair Housing Act, which requires that municipalities fulfill a quota of affordable housing.

Ohad Associates sued the township in 2004 and after three settlement agreements with the township that fell through, it sued again in 2010.

It was voted down by the planning board in the following years before being approved in 2014.

According to Monmouth County property records, the property was sold to KRE Group in 2022 for $14 million.

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Check out Beacon Hill, which opens 285 apartments in Marlboro after 29-year odyssey