They say that nature is healing, and that's certainly true for Jenna Reynolds.

Reynolds is president and founder of Atlantic Highlands-based environmental non-profit Save Coastal Wildlife, making her the Shore's first openly transgender woman environmental leader.

Reynolds' "deep connection to New Jersey’s marine life helped her heal from difficult times and ultimately as her authentic self - forming this inspiring group of everyday conservationists along the way," according to a new short film that explores her journey.

"Wild Blue and You: Finding Nature - Finding Self" will have its world premiere on Oct. 19 at Kevin Smith's SModcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands.

Gavin Shwahla, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and conservationist, created "Wild Blue" as part of his work on a feature film project, "Tommy’s Island."

"Tommy's Island" is "a documentary about the collective conservation movement along the Jersey shore told through the perspective of one local citizen’s relationship to a small river island," according to a news release.

'Watch us share our stories': New LGBTQ+ theater troupe, Theater Q, debuts in Asbury Park

The premiere on Oct. 19 will serve as a fundraiser for Save Coastal Wildlife and "Tommy's Island," which also will feature Reynolds' and her organization.

Reynolds, Shwahla and members of Save Coastal Wildlife who are featured in "Wild Blue" will hold a question-and-answer session after the film.

Go: "Wild Blue And You: Finding Nature - Finding Self"; 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, SModcastle Cinemas, 82 First Ave., Atlantic Highlands. For tickets, $15, search for Save Coastal Wildlife movie premier on Eventbrite or visit savecoastalwildlife.org.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'Wild Blue & You': Transgender Shore environmental leader spotlighted in new film