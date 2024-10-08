Open in App
    Dry summer forces fall trout stocking delay on rivers from the Toms to the Raritan

    By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    If you were planning on waiting for the trout truck to stop at the Southard Avenue Bridge in Howell this week, you better get a cup of coffee and hold off.

    The fall trout stocking will not get off to its normal start this year due to a low flow volume at many of the state's trout stocked rivers and streams after a dry summer, Fish & Wildlife announced.

    Most of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions according to the maps provided by the National Integrated Drought Information System . The Pinelands region is only the only area of the state as of Monday facing moderate drought conditions.

    As such, Fish & Wildlife announced that it postponed its fall stocking schedule for the Manasquan, Metedeconk, Raritan and Toms rivers, for two weeks. These rivers were to be stocked during the first round this week, but now will get fish deliveries beginning the week of Oct. 21.

    More: Giant pufferfish caught in Barnegat Bay could be new fishing record

    As of Monday, locations that were schedule for stocking next week will go forward as planned. In total across the state, Fish & Wildlife staff will stock 20,000 two-year-old rainbow trout between 14 and 16 inches, and 1,000 broodstock trout that are three years or older and between 18 to 22 inches.

    Inshore Bonanza

    The bonito and false albacore are still inshore. The fishing wasn't red hot but the Queen Mary party fishing boat reported a pick all day on Sunday. Capt. Dave Riback said his high hook for the day boated 8 bonito. He saw all three species, bluefish, bonito and the albies come over. The bluefish though are expected to remain in the area even after the other two start to head out as the water cools down this month.

    Capt. Ryan Bogan on the Jamaica II party fishing boat said some of his fares even caught bonito and albies while he was bottom fishing for sea bass. That fishing was very good as many his fares caught their limits of both sea bass and porgies on Sunday.

    More: What's biting: Get the latest fishing reports here

    The Long Beach Island Fall Surf Fishing classic got underway this week. The tournament is a marathon and concludes on Dec. 8 this year. Surf fishermen weighed in 10 fish over the opening weekend but they were all bluefish and blackfish. No striped bass hit the scale.

    Speaking of surf tournaments, Nick Honachefsky's Barrier Island Beach Brawl is this upcoming weekend. There are 15 eligible species in the contest but striped bass is photo release only. As usual, Honachefsky has loaded the contest with over $35,000 in cash prizes and giveaways. Weigh ins are at Playa Bowls in Lavallette. To register see participating tackle shops or go online at www.saltwaterunderground.com.

    When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Dry summer forces fall trout stocking delay on rivers from the Toms to the Raritan

