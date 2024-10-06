Open in App
    NJ winter forecast: Mild temperatures, but brace yourself for this unusual January dip

    By Juan Carlos Castillo, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAoSP_0vwEVn7k00

    This winter won't be that cold, once again, if the early forecasts are correct.

    Above-average temperatures are likely for the state of New Jersey and the entire East Coast this winter, according to Weather Works, a New Jersey-based weather forecasting company.

    "It's been a while since we've seen a cold winter. So I don't see any reason to really kind of go away from what's happening lately," said Weather Works meteorologist Ken Elliott.

    While the forthcoming winter season might boast above-average temperatures, it should not be as warm as last year's.

    Daylight Saving Time 2024: When do we fall back? What's the shortest day of the year?

    La Niña, an irregular periodic variation in wind and temperature patterns that reduces chances of snowstorm activity in the East Coast, is favored to emerge between now and November, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

    However, this time La Niña seems to be weak and might not reduce chances for snowstorm activity as much as it typically would.

    "La Niña completely shuts the door on snow, certainly," Elliott said. "But the thing is, I don't think La Niña is going to be all that strong this winter."

    According to NOAA, the amount of precipitation is expected to be lower than last winter, with rainfall and snowfall levels expected within the normal range for this time of the year.

    Don't miss Fat Bear Week 2024! Vote for your favorite chunky bear at Brooks River

    When might we have the first snowstorm?

    Chances for a white Christmas are looking slim, as December temperatures are expected to be mild.

    January, on the other hand, might bring us some snow, not only because it is expected to be the coldest month of the season, but also because it is forecast to boast lower-than-usual temperatures for first month of the year, Elliott said.

    The last weeks of January, specifically, are forecast to be colder than usual opening the window for snowfall, especially at the Jersey Shore.

    (This story was updated to add a photo gallery)

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ winter forecast: Mild temperatures, but brace yourself for this unusual January dip

    Comments / 26
    Indignantly Yours
    1d ago
    The cell phone towers are messing with the weather
    George R
    1d ago
    I'll settle for some nice hot chocolate
