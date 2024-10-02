Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • App.com | Asbury Park Press

    VOTE: Girls soccer Shore Player of the Month

    By Bob Jordan, Asbury Park Press,

    2 days ago

    Who was the Shore's No. 1 player in a September to remember?

    It's been an amazing opening month of the Shore Conference girls soccer season.

    Point Pleasant Borough emerged from September without a defeat and five teams lost just once - Howell, Wall, Midd South, Central Regional and Lacey.

    That said, name the top player - or your favorite player - on the ballot below. Voting will close Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10 p.m.

    More: Set piece magic is back for No. 6 Wall girls soccer in senior night win

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUudZ_0vrGue9B00

    More: Youth served in Red Bank Catholic girls soccer upset of No. 1 Howell: 'Huge win for them'

    If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the page. If you have had trouble voting in the app, try a mobile or desktop browser.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE: Girls soccer Shore Player of the Month

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scary situation: Mike, Lauren save son Romeo's life on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    WWE Bad Blood: Roman Reigns return, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Fresh off 'American Idol,' Jayna Elise steps into Tina Turner's shoes in national tour
    App.com | Asbury Park Press2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Shore-area farms offer pumpkin picking, corn mazes, wagon rides and more
    App.com | Asbury Park Press1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns coming home to the Knicks 'a lifetime dream' for his family
    App.com | Asbury Park Press2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Get Ready For The 14th Annual Fall Festival at Patriot Place: Pony Rides, Live Music & More!
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile2 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy