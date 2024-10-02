Who was the Shore's No. 1 player in a September to remember?

It's been an amazing opening month of the Shore Conference girls soccer season.

Point Pleasant Borough emerged from September without a defeat and five teams lost just once - Howell, Wall, Midd South, Central Regional and Lacey.

That said, name the top player - or your favorite player - on the ballot below. Voting will close Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10 p.m.

More: Set piece magic is back for No. 6 Wall girls soccer in senior night win

More: Youth served in Red Bank Catholic girls soccer upset of No. 1 Howell: 'Huge win for them'

If the poll does not immediately load, refresh the page. If you have had trouble voting in the app, try a mobile or desktop browser.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: VOTE: Girls soccer Shore Player of the Month