Freehold Touch-a-Truck fundraiser inspired by Neptune girl's memory could draw thousands

Like a lot of small children, Charlotte Joy Scalese loved trucks. That love inspired a festival in Freehold Township — one with a meaningful twist.

The third annual Charlotte Joy Touch-a-Truck Festival, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 5, at the East Freehold Showgrounds on Kozloski Road, is named after Charlotte, a Neptune resident who died last year from cancer at age 6. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ashley Lauren Foundation, a Brielle-based nonprofit that helps children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

“We’re having almost 200 trucks this year,” said Laura Scalese, Charlotte’s mom, who now works as the resource director for the Ashley Lauren Foundation. “All the participants are all donating their services, which is really wonderful.”

Vehicles committed to appearing at the festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., include a command truck, boat, helicopter and marked and unmarked cars from the New Jersey State Police; fire trucks from several Monmouth County municipalities; recycling trucks and dump trucks from Monmouth County public works; off-road sport vehicles, motorcycles, six tractor-trailers from the veterans’ wreath-placement movement Wreaths Across America, food trucks, a hot air balloon and an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. There also will be entertainers, rides and games.

It's quite an expansion from the event’s beginning two years ago. The idea was hatched by the Scalese family, and Charlotte was able to attend the first one in 2022. She died in June 2023 of neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in the nerve cells. The festival was named in her honor for 2023, and an estimated 13,000 to 15,000 people turned out along with about 100 vehicles.

“This year we’re projecting 20,000 to 25,000 people,” Laura Scalese said.

Laura joined the Ashley Lauren Foundation’s staff last year after being involved with the charity for three years as a beneficiary family.

“It’s a ministry for me,” she said recently. “I’m taking my grace and the pain that I’ve gone though and I’m helping the future Charlottes, who need that same help and that same hope. This is the least I can do. I will move heaven and earth for every child that comes though this foundation.”

In 2022, shortly after its first touch-a-truck event, the Ashley Lauren Foundation paid for Charlotte and her family to visit Walt Disney World. The nonprofit also helped the Scalese family pay some bills, including their mortgage, while Charlotte was in treatment.

“People need gas cards, medical bills paid — it’s real things to help families survive, so you can focus on your kid,” Laura Scalese said.

Tickets to the Charlotte Joy Touch-a-Truck Festival cost $20 for adults and $10 for children (kids under 2 are free). They can be purchased in advance online at www.ventbrite.com or at the event. For more information visit www.ashleylaurenfoundation.org .

