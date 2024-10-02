Manalapan charity left scrambling after NJDOT mix-up nixes Route 9 half-marathon plans

Jim Raffone thought the ultimate high-profile fundraiser for his charity was all set to happen — a half-marathon along Route 9 in Monmouth County on Oct. 6.

Instead, it ran into a roadblock.

In what appears to be a case of miscommunication, New Jersey’s Department of Transportation rejected Raffone’s bid to hold the unprecedented race to raise money for kids with Duchenne muscular dystrophy — three months after the agency initially approved his permit application.

Raffone, a Manalapan resident, conceived the 13-mile race as the latest event for JAR of Hope, a nonprofit that is funding a clinical trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy — a rare and fatal genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness. Jim son’s James, who is a sophomore at Howell High School, was diagnosed with Duchenne at age 4.

Over the past decade Jim has trekked to Mount Everest base camp , built a record-setting Lego chain , appeared on a special-edition Father’s Day card , and rung the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange to raise the profile of the charity and the cause.

For the half-marathon, Raffone presented the DOT with letters of support from the mayors of the four municipalities along the charity’s route, plus U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-Monmouth, and state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth.

As clearly noted in Raffone’s application for a permit to close the road, the Route 9 portion of the race was to stretch 11 miles from Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge to Elton Adelphia Road in Freehold Township. In May, the DOT approved the permit for “Spring Valley Rd; Elton Adelphia Rd,” which Raffone understandably read as a full green light.

Only later, in August, did the DOT circle back to Raffone with major clarification: Route 9 could not be closed for the race. Apparently, the semicolon in the DOT’s permit approval meant his event could take place at those intersections, but not from one to the other.

“The permit that you were awarded does not allow for any closure of Route 9; rather, the permit allows you to meet in the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s (NJDOT) right-of-way (either on the shoulder or sidewalk) at the intersections of Route 9 South and Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South and Elton Adelphia Road,” DOT chief of staff Chris Scales wrote to Raffone in an August email. “NJDOT cannot and will not allow a total or partial closure of Route 9.”

Raffone said the reason the DOT circled back to him was because owners of a commercial farm in Freehold Township complained that the Sunday morning road closure would impact their business.

Freehold Township administrator Peter Valesi said the township “is compelled to comply with any NJDOT directive on Route 9, including a closure if required,” but said closing the entire length of Route 9 “would require a major emergency action plan, emergency services staging areas, and possibly more law enforcement traffic control than is readily available in the four combined municipalities.”

Raffone said he’d like to revisit staging a half-marathon in the area in the future with the help of Monmouth County’s commissioners, whose approval would be needed for the closure of any county roads. For now, he said, he’s in the process of refunding 500-plus entry fees.

“It’s a lost opportunity,” he said. “We didn’t do any of the other (fundraising) events we normally do this time of year because all our focus was on this event.”

On Sunday morning, Raffone plans to run or walk the original course as a symbolic gesture.

“I just had knee surgery, so I don’t know how fast I’m going to do it, but that’s not the point,” he said. “I’m going to march down Route 9 for the boys.”

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

