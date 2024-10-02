Neptune condo association targeted by NJ after harassment in 'Russian spy' neighbor fight

NEPTUNE - The state Attorney General's Office said a woman was repeatedly harassed by her Neptune condominium neighbors, who called her a "Russian spy," and the case has now placed the condominium homeowners association in legal hot water too.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights announced on Sept. 9 that Findings of Probable Cause have been issued after a resident living in a condominium at The Summit in Neptune off West Bangs Avenue harassed his neighbor on the basis of national origin and sex in violation of state law.

“There’s no excuse for the kind of discrimination described in this case, and there’s no excuse for the people in power who allowed it to continue,” Platkin said. “We’re putting tenants, homeowners and homeowners’ associations on notice: If you harass someone or allow someone to be harassed because of where they come from or their sex, we will hold you accountable.”

Tara Oliver, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, told the Asbury Park Press the finding means the state Division on Civil Rights has concluded there is a reasonable suspicion the state's Law Against Discrimination has been broken.

The next step is a negotiation between the parties. If they can't reach a deal, the state might file a civil lawsuit against the people involved. If the defendants lose, they could be forced to pay $10,000 for the first violation and up to $50,000 per violation if they commit multiple violations over five years.

Attorney Karl Meth released a statement on behalf of the Summit at Neptune Condominium Association, stating “the Association has consistently taken and will continue to pursue appropriate and lawful actions to address the alleged harassment, including but not limited to the issuance of violation notices and the imposition of fines in accordance with its governing documents. The Association remains committed to protecting the rights and well-being of all residents and looks forward to the opportunity to resolve this matter through the conciliation process as mandated by the Division on Civil Rights.”

The complaint was filed in September 2023 by a woman who owned a condominium in The Summit complex. She alleged that Edward Leo, the live-in boyfriend of Donna Knepper, a neighboring condo owner, repeatedly subjected the complainant and her relatives to discriminatory and harassing slurs, threats and conduct since the spring of 2020 because she is a Russian woman.

The Attorney General's office concluded Leo harassed her in multiple ways, including: calling her a “Russian spy” while shining a flashlight at her; playing Russian music at a very high volume as the woman arrived home; repeatedly using profanity to insult her; taking photos of and videotaping the her property; wielding an axe in a threatening manner; throwing a beer bottle at her and her neighbor and then directing offensive statements toward her neighbors as they attempted to intervene.

The Division on Civil Rights found sufficient evidence to support a reasonable ground of suspicion that Leo interfered with the complainant’s right to access housing free from discrimination. The division also found sufficient evidence to support a reasonable ground of suspicion that Knepper, the owner of the property where Leo resided, and the condominium association were also liable for Leo’s discriminatory and harassing conduct.

“No one should face the sting of discrimination or harassment anywhere, especially in or around their home. That’s why it’s so important that property owners, management companies and homeowners associations take effective action to address resident-on-resident harassment,” said Sundeep Iyer, director of the Division on Civil Rights.

The Asbury Park Press was unable to reach Knepper and Leo for comment.

Under the state discrimination law, landlords and condominium associations may be held liable for harassment if they know or should know about the harassment, have the power to take steps to end the harassment, and fail to take prompt action to end the pattern of harassment.

Knepper and the condo association knew about Leo’s harassing conduct, but did not take prompt and effective measures to stop it, according to the office of the attorney general.

In conducting its investigation, the Division of Civil Rights reviewed dozens of videos and photos from the complainant’s security camera and personal cell phone, spanning from 2020 through 2024.

The condominium association did take some action to address Leo’s harassment, issuing 16 violation letters to Knepper between June 2022 and January 2024, as well as assessing $300 in fines against Knepper.

Leo’s conduct, however, continued to escalate, and the condominium association did not attempt to collect the fines against Knepper nor increase its fines or take other adequate action to discipline Knepper or Leo or curtail Knepper’s privileges as a member of the condo community while the harassment persisted, according to the Attorney General's office.

