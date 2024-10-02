Welcome to the '90s! Zoe Sarnak brings cult classic 'Empire Records' to life in Princeton

Zoe Sarnak often showed up to rehearsals for "Empire Records" in a Small World Coffee sweatshirt.

And in a lot of ways, sporting the name of the mainstay independent Princeton coffee shop is the perfect summation for the whole experience of the musical, now holding its world premiere at McCarter Theatre.

For one, the composer/lyricist is home, enjoying her long-awaited chance to launch a show at a theater where she has deep roots.

It's also an apt parallel to the show, a musical adaptation of the cult classic 1990s flick that tells of a group of friends fighting to save their local independent music store.

"It feels really special and important, when the themes of our show connect to this idea of supporting and protecting spaces that are built to let people gather in person, in a time when that's less than common," Sarnak said.

The run of "Empire Records," which plays through Oct. 6 at McCarter, comes after an especially hectic − but exceedingly happy − few months for Sarnak.

In addition to opening shows on two coasts within a few weeks of each other (the world premiere of "Galileo" at Berkeley Rep and "The Lonely Few" off-Broadway at MCC Theater), Sarnak married actress Ephie Aardema, who currently is appearing on Broadway in "Our Town," at the beginning of August.

"Having teams around you that you really trust and that you're very comfortable with (is key), because there's just no way to actually be in two places at once," Sarnak said. "I was particularly thankful in the spring that my music departments were built and populated with people who I knew really well and who knew these scores really well."

That sense of community carried over to their wedding, where friends and family served key roles, from emceeing to musicians who played the couple's processional and recessional, as well as the song for their first dance, which Sarnak wrote.

There appears to be no slowdown on the horizon, with Sarnak attached to multiple other projects in development, like the recently-announced adaptation of "Particle Fever " (written by David Henry Hwang, Sarnak will co-write music and lyrics with Bear McCreary).

"I'm the kind of person that (does) better in a busy schedule than a quiet one," Sarnak said, "So I'm feeling good."

Incorporating Princeton

Sarnack grew up in Princeton, and as a music lover, was drawn to another local landmark, Princeton Record Exchange.

"It's such a fun and unusual piece of lore that a town the size of Princeton has a record store that has survived and thrived through all the changes in the music industry," she said. "I grew up going to Princeton Record Exchange as a teenager, so it's literally the first record store that I knew in and out."

In high school, she and friends would walk to downtown Princeton, grab coffee (naturally from Small World or the former Abel Bagel) and head to PREX.

"We would leave our food at the door, and just sort of spend time being there. If you were looking for something in particular, you were looking for something in particular, but also sometimes just running your hands through the records. I think my sense of what Empire Records would be like is shaped by Princeton Record Exchange, which is super special," she said.

Building 'Empire Records'

Sarnak said she had long thought "Empire Records" would make a great musical, and jumped at the chance to work on it.

"The world of the movie is already so musical. It's also so effervescent. That's a complicated word, because it's also grounded, but there's just so much energy in the movie, and there's such a rebellious (feel), like misfits claiming our space kind of energy. That's so strong for things that are going to live in person on the stage."

She also said the era of music in the movie is "so baked into me" growing up at the time, the kind of songs she'd include on a mix CD, so crafting the music felt natural.

Sarnak had another secret weapon in musicalizing the world of "Empire Records": The movie's original screenwriter, Carol Heikkinen, wrote the book of the musical. The show is directed by Trip Cullman and features choreography by Ellenore Scott.

"She has such institutional memory of the world and the characters. And as a result, she's a well of knowledge when it comes to the 'Empire Records' community," Sarnak said of Heikkinen.

That helped in two ways - it aided in making the musical feel true to the movie, but also made it possible to make changes (and add a brand new character) in a way that still felt organic.

"There's a sense that we had the freedom to really let this story be its own thing, because the tone and characters and world that she had built, she can go back to," Sarnak said. "If she writes a new scene between Lucas and Mark, she knows the character so deeply that it's going to still feel authentic to the world."

'My favorite challenge'

Sarnak has created a delicious rock and pop score for "Empire Records."

"I think there is maybe a misconception that rock musicals don't tell a story as specifically as traditional musicals do," she said. "And I think that's just inaccurate. The balancing act with using modern music in musical theater storytelling is that you want to honor song form and lyrical style - that has repeated sections and poetic lyrics and things like that - because that's what makes a song a pop or a rock song. But musical theater always wants to be actively in scene and telling a story. So that balancing act is my favorite challenge in the world."

Sarnak's musical inspirations run the gamut from Green Day and Nirvana to "Rent" and "Fiddler on the Roof."

"I have studied Sondheim as much as I have studied the Indigo Girls. That is, I think, fundamentally, what makes my style what it is," she said.

The cast

The cast of "Empire Records" is chock-full of talent with Broadway credits and top-notch vocals.

It includes Lorna Courtney ("& Juliet") as Corey, Damon Daunno ("Oklahoma," "Almost Famous") as Rex Manning, Taylor Iman Jones ("Head Over Heels," "Six") as Max, Michael Luwoye ("Hamilton") as Joe, Tyler Donovan McCall as Lucas, Liam Pearce ("How To Dance in Ohio") as AJ, Sam Poon ("The King and I") as Warren, Analise Scarpaci ("Matilda," "Mrs. Doubtfire") as Debra, Eric Wiegand ("Plaza Suite") as Mark, and Samantha Williams as Gina. The Ensemble also includes Hoke Faser, Alex Lugo, Leah Read and Maximilian Sangerman with Swings Andrew Cekala and Jarynn Whitney.

Daunno and Taylor Iman Jones joined the cast fresh off the run of "The Lonely Few" at MCC.

"I've known them both for years," Sarnak said. "There's a really special thing when you come to know each other as artists through multiple incarnations of collaboration like that. You really start to have a shared language in the room."

Sarnak says a number of her projects are figuring out their next incarnations.

"Keep an eye out," she says.

GO: "Empire Records," through Oct. 6 at Berlind Theatre, McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton. Limited tickets, $93, remain. For more information, visit mccarter.org/empirerecords .

