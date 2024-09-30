Open in App
    Editorial says 'Peace is worth it': From the Asbury Park Press archives

    By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNQqB_0voYOLUp00

    Friday, September 30, 1938 — 86 Years Ago

    Ahead of Nazi Germany’s planned invasion of Czechoslovakia, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain returned to London on this date after Adolf Hitler had convinced him at a summit in Munich that the Third Reich had no further territorial ambitions.

    “The settlement of the Czechoslovakian problem, which has now been achieved, is — in my view — only the prelude to a larger settlement in which all Europe may find peace,” Chamberlain announced with enthusiasm on a wet tarmac at an airport outside the capital, surrounded by cheering supporters.

    Holding up a piece of paper, which essentially was a memorandum of understanding between the two leaders of Germany and the United Kingdom, Chamberlain declared that the document was “symbolic of the desire of our two peoples never to go to war with one another again.”

    Less than a year later, both countries would indeed be at war with one another. The rest of the world would soon pick sides and the Second World War would become inevitable.

    International sea travel back to normal

    NEW YORK - Germany’s merchant vessels on the Atlantic reverted from emergency to normal operations today. Nevertheless, Americans abroad were being urged to come home and multitudes are waiting for passage in almost every European port.

    The German ocean liner Europa bound for New York, which turned back Wednesday, is today back on its original course.

    United States Lines announced the Washington , in the English Channel, will accommodate 270 additional passengers above its normal capacity of 1,081; and the Manhattan’s transatlantic voyage from New York will depart one day ahead of schedule.

    Local prankster to wed Asbury Park girl who pushed him off ferry

    NEPTUNE - Louis Eugene Tortariello is set to marry the girl who pushed him off a New York ferry because he wouldn’t stop singing.

    She is pretty Marie Ker, 18, Asbury Park. The wedding is Oct. 22 on the beach south of Convention Hall.

    Marie said her future husband’s past pranks are strictly his affairs. One of them cost him $25 in Linden, where police arrested him as a public nuisance for chaining a former fiancée, Wilma Leaycroft, to the wheel of his car while he reported for work at General Motors where he was employed as a welder.

    Marie explained that she was not concerned Louis lost his job at General Motors over the incident even though he has not been able to find another one.

    I’m working,” she declared bluntly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlCQU_0voYOLUp00

    Asbury Park Press editorial: Peace is worth it

    A world that has shuddered at the imminence of war breathes easier today. For the present at least, the agreement reached by the leaders of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy in Munich yesterday guarantees peace.

    The price was high. In their effort to avert a conflict that would certainly have engulfed all of Europe; Britain and France ceded approximately one-third of Czechoslovakia to Germany.

    Those who appreciate the horrible consequences of war will argue that the peace plan formulated in Munich is worth the price. Others will contend that peace has been preserved only at a surrender to Adolf Hitler and that now that Der Fuehrer has tasted his greatest diplomatic victory, he will thirst for more, thus making war inevitable.

    To claim that a war that may be fought eventually anyway should be waged now is akin to a physician withholding treatment from his patient because death is at some point inevitable. It is not pleasant to see Czechoslovakia sacrificed but we believe the dismemberment of a single state is preferable to the wholesale devastation that war would entail.

    This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Editorial says 'Peace is worth it': From the Asbury Park Press archives

