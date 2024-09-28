TOMS RIVER - A township man was charged Friday in a hit-and-run crash at Massachusetts Avenue and Mobile Lane that left a 25-year-old pedestrian in critical condition last weekend, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Stacy Jordan, 60, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury to another person in the Sept. 21 incident, according to a statement from Billhimer and acting Toms River Police Chief Peter Sundack.

Related: Toms River hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition, police seeking help

More Toms River news: Mayor picks new police chief after he fought with previous top cop

The victim, who has been identified as Lance Carter of Toms River, was struck by a motor vehicle going north on Massachusetts Avenue. The driver did not stop and an investigation determined that Jordan was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, the statement said.

Carter was taken to Community Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Jordan was arrested Friday and taken into custody without incident in Toms River by detectives from the Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad of the Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River Police officers. He was processed into the Ocean County Jail pending a future detention hearing.

The Crime Scene Investigations Unit of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the investigation.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River man, 60, charged in hit-and-run; 25-year-old victim in critical condition: Cops