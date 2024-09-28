Seaside Park woman charged in hit-and-run worked for victim: Authorities

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - The woman who was charged in a Monday night hit-and-run that left a beloved restaurateur in critical condition, worked as a waitress for the victim and had been bar hopping in the Seasides prior to the crash, authorities said.

Genell A. Mcinaw, 50, of Seaside Park, purchased four drinks less than an hour before striking Robert S. Popovics, 75, with her car, according to the affidavit of probable cause in her arrest. Mcinaw was employed at the Shady Rest Restaurant on Route 9 in the Bayville section of Berkeley, which is run by Popovics and his family.

At 9:31 p.m. Monday, Seaside Heights Police responded to the Boulevard and Dupont Avenue intersection near Klee's Bar & Grill, for a body in the road, the affidavit said. Popovics, who had been trying to cross the street, was found unconscious. He would be taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with "severe internal injuries" and a broken clavicle (shoulder). He required surgery and his condition was listed as critical.

Minutes before surveillance cameras at Klee's showed Mcinaw's sedan hitting Popovics, cameras at Hooks Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights caught Mcinaw getting into the vehicle and driving off, the affidavit said. She bought two beers and two "cherry bombs" between 8:40 p.m. and 9:16 p.m., the affidavit said.

Police went to Mcinaw's apartment in Seaside Park to try to find her, according to the affidavit. There, they found a gray-colored Kia Forte sedan parked "in the driveway with a circular impact on the driver's side of the windshield."

When investigators spoke to Mcinaw and asked her where she was earlier that evening, she said she had been at The Sawmill in Seaside Park and then to Hooks, the affidavit said.

"I know..." Mcinaw said to Detective Andrew Hartnett of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

"Know what?" Hartnett replied.

Mcinaw then uttered words to the effect of, "I know I ran over someone," all according to the affidavit.

At that point, Hartnett read Mcinaw her Miranda rights, which she agreed to waive; signing a form provided by the Prosecutor's Office that affirmed her consent to speak freely with criminal investigators without a lawyer present.

Detective Joseph K. Mitchell of the Prosecutor's Office conferred with Assistant Prosecutor Steve Burke about how to proceed. With Burke's approval, Mitchell applied for a search warrant to compel Mcinaw to submit to a blood test and so investigators could seize her car for examination. State Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, presiding judge of criminal cases in the Ocean County vicinage, authorized the warrant by phone.

Mcinaw's Forte was transported by Ocean County Vehicle Services to the custody of the Crime Scene Investigations Unit in the Sheriff's Department. Mcinaw was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, her blood was drawn from her right arm — enough to fill two vials. The results of the blood test were not included in the affidavit.

Hartnett again read Mcinaw her Miranda rights and the waiver form she had signed earlier.

Mcinaw explained to detectives that she had been at The Sawmill around 3 p.m. and had about two beers, the document said. Then she had two glasses of wine and a martini at the Berkeley Cut Steakhouse in Seaside Park before going to Hooks.

"Upon leaving Hooks, Mcinaw advised she was travelling south on the Boulevard when she saw a person in front of her vehicle and struck him. She related that she stopped, did not get out of her vehicle, and proceeded home. Mcinaw advised that once she got home, she was disheveled and went to sleep," the affidavit reads.

The Shady Rest Restaurant posted on its Facebook page Thursday about Popovics, saying that "Bob" is a proud Marine Corps veteran, an avid fly fisherman and a master fly tyer.

"He is devoted to his family, friends, this restaurant, and to you, his customers," the Facebook post reads . "We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support we have received, and ask that you continue to keep Bob, and his top notch medical team, in your prayers and good thoughts. We will continue to update on his condition as we can. We love you all."

By Friday evening, the Facebook post had received almost 800 comments and more than 1,700 likes.

"Bob and Family all our love to you stay strong we all love and support you!" wrote customer Richard W. Pape. "For well over 20 years we’ve been breaking bread with you at Shady Rest Restaurant, we look forward to your speedy recovery! Love the Pape Family & our Shady Peep Crew."

"I have been praying nonstop and asking my angel in Heaven for some help," wrote Christine King Gabriel. "He’s the sweetest person but under that sweet exterior is an extremely tough man … He will pull through this. Continued positive vibes and prayers."

"We love you Bob," posted Roseann Dumarot Whesper. "You truly are one of the most nicest people that there could be and you are surrounded with love from everyone."

Ross Purnell, longtime editor of Fly Fisherman magazine, said in an editorial published on its website Thursday : "Bob Popovics is one of the giants of our sport. He has been a leader in the saltwater community for decades, and he has redefined saltwater fly tying through his books, magazine articles, and his constant presence at fly-fishing shows. He’s always willing to share with others, that’s why multiple generations of tiers look to him as their mentor. I understand that Bob is seriously injured and has a long recovery in front of him but hopefully he’ll be back at the fly-tying demonstration tables and be walking the surf line at Island Beach State Park next year. We look up to him and wish him the best."

Employees at Shady Rest did not immediately respond for comment Friday.

Mcinaw was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and remains detained this weekend at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

