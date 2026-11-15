There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors in and around Apopka this week. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Bona floor mop with 2 floor pads

Condition: Not stated (offered as a freebie)

Location: Ashington Park, Orlando, FL (short drive from Apopka)

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, ready-to-use floor mop that works with Bona cleaning solutions. Comes with two reusable pads, so you can swap them out while cleaning.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden china cabinet with decorative glass doors

Condition: Not stated (appears to be a display/storage piece)

Location: Rolling Oaks, Apopka, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Elegant cabinet with glass doors on top and storage space below. Great for dishes, collectibles, or extra dining room storage. Be sure to ask the poster about dimensions and whether you’ll need help to move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Full Moon Pure Protein Air Dried Dog Food (free range chicken recipe) & Hills Science Diet wet food

Details:

Full Moon: 1 unopened bag , 90% chicken & liver, human grade

, 90% chicken & liver, human grade Hills Science Diet: 11 cans, small breed wet food (beef & barley and chicken & barley)

Pickup: First come, first serve — poster will remove listing when gone; they ask you to DM them

Location: The Palms, Apopka, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for small dogs who already eat these brands. Check ingredients and expiration dates with the poster if your pet has any sensitivities.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.