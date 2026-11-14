Apopka’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from car wash guest service to hotel and family restaurant kitchens. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Summit Wash Holdings (Waters Car Wash)

Summit Wash Holdings (Waters Car Wash) Location: 1609 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703

Type: Internship / hourly

Pay: $15–$16 per hour

You’ll be the upbeat “host” at the car wash tunnel—talking with guests, giving directions, and keeping the entry area clean and safe. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and want flexible scheduling, PTO, and medical/dental/vision as you grow.

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Location: Apopka, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Classic diner-style cooking with a big national brand. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, Daily Pay, meal discounts, and education perks (including DeVry assistance and college credit for manager training).

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Apopka City Center

Location: Apopka, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Hotel kitchen role focused on quality and speed—setting up stations, cooking to order, and keeping things clean and organized. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule, ideal if you have at least 1 year of line cook experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles with different shifts or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.