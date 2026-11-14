Apopka’s build scene is busy right now, with solid design and engineering work tied to real projects on the ground. If you like turning drawings into buildings, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FINFROCK

FINFROCK Location: Apopka / Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Virtual Design & Construction for multifamily, parking garages, student housing, and hotels at a full-service design–build firm. You’ll work heavily in Revit/Navisworks, coordinating MEPFP models, clash detection, and site models, with strong benefits including 401(k) match up to 15% and 100% employer-paid health insurance for employees.

Employer: N-RG Cladding, LLC

Location: Apopka, FL

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role focused on architectural cladding systems, turning construction docs and field measurements into shop and fabrication drawings. Great fit if you have 3+ years drafting, know metal panels, and are comfortable in AutoCAD, Rhino, and Adobe while working closely with project, fab, and field teams.

Employer: Ironsmith fire

Location: Apopka, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex fire sprinkler system designs for commercial and industrial projects, from layouts and hydraulic calcs to BIM coordination. Ideal if you have 5+ years sprinkler design experience and NICET Level III, and enjoy mentoring junior designers without direct people-management duties.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or a general careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.