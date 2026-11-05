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Apopka

Apopka offers up to $30K for home repairs in CRA

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEICL_1GqGqjGF00

Apopka homeowners who live in the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) district may qualify for the 2026/2027 Residential Renovation Assistance Program, which offers up to $30,000 per eligible property for exterior home work such as roofing, windows, doors, exterior painting, porch upgrades, and driveway repairs. Awards are given on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last. More information: www.Apopka.gov/CRA

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Apopka Government

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