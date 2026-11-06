🛒 Apopka Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Apopka’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for front-line roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Apopka, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Welcome members, answer questions, give tours, and keep the gym clean and friendly in a true Judgement Free Zone®. Perks can include medical/dental/vision (for many full-timers), free Black Card membership, 401(k), tuition help, and employee discounts.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 10738 Clarcona Ocoee Rd, Apopka, FL 32703

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + possible premium pay and performance incentives

Lead the food and consumables area, help customers, and set up creative displays on the sales floor. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 10738 Clarcona Ocoee Rd, Apopka, FL 32703

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$31/hour + possible premium pay and performance incentives

Unload trucks, stock freight in the backroom, and help train others on stocking and equipment. Good fit if you like physical work and want benefits, paid time off, store discounts, and fully paid education programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast in Apopka.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.