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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Apopka
Four wonderful dogs in Apopka, FL are looking for new families right now. All are being rehomed by private owners, so they’re already used to living in a home.
Axel
- Breed: Aussiedoodle (large mix)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white chest
- Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)
Personality & habits:
- Great with kids (toddlers, teens) and other animals
- Loves to run, play with toys, and fetch balls
- Enjoys chasing squirrels and even getting in the pool
- House trained and crate trained
- Will go to the door when he needs to go outside
- Walks well on a leash
Axel sounds like a fun, active companion who’s ready to move right into family life.
👉 Meet Axel and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Aussiedoodle / Goldendoodle mix ("Golden Aussie Doodle")
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)
Personality & habits:
- Described as loving, super smart, and very friendly
- Can ring a bell on the back door to ask to go outside
- Likes to run and walks well on a leash
- Crate trained
- Great with other dogs and animals
- Good with toddlers, kids, teens, and adults
Daisy sounds like a sweet, social girl who would fit beautifully into many types of homes.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Lily
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Senior (about 9 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)
Personality & needs:
- Described as a happy and overall sweet dog
- House trained
- Owner is losing housing and cannot afford her, urgently seeking a good home
- Has some behavior issues that a patient adopter should be ready to work with
- Comes with food, bed, and toys at no cost
Lily especially needs someone kind who can give a senior girl a safe, loving place so she doesn’t end up in a shelter.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
PJ
- Breed: Goldendoodle mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)
Personality & needs:
- Energetic and loves walks and playing fetch
- Big cuddle bug who enjoys lying on the couch with you
- Has separation anxiety and may chew or act up when left alone and unattended
- Needs to be crated when alone until better trained
- Acts perfect when people are home
- Owner is looking for someone experienced and patient who can help with training
PJ will do best with a family that’s home often and ready to work on his alone-time manners.
👉 Meet PJ and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
If you’re in or near Apopka, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share can help them find the loving families they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or listing owner directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.