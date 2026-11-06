🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Apopka

Four wonderful dogs in Apopka, FL are looking for new families right now. All are being rehomed by private owners, so they’re already used to living in a home.

Breed: Aussiedoodle (large mix)

Aussiedoodle (large mix) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white chest

Black with white chest Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)

(free to adopt) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)

Personality & habits:

Great with kids (toddlers, teens) and other animals

and Loves to run, play with toys, and fetch balls

Enjoys chasing squirrels and even getting in the pool

and even House trained and crate trained

and Will go to the door when he needs to go outside

Walks well on a leash

Axel sounds like a fun, active companion who’s ready to move right into family life.

👉 Meet Axel and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Aussiedoodle / Goldendoodle mix ("Golden Aussie Doodle")

Aussiedoodle / Goldendoodle mix ("Golden Aussie Doodle") Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)

(free to adopt) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)

Personality & habits:

Described as loving , super smart , and very friendly

, , and Can ring a bell on the back door to ask to go outside

to ask to go outside Likes to run and walks well on a leash

and Crate trained

Great with other dogs and animals

Good with toddlers, kids, teens, and adults

Daisy sounds like a sweet, social girl who would fit beautifully into many types of homes.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior (about 9 years)

Senior (about 9 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $0 (free to adopt)

(free to adopt) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)

Personality & needs:

Described as a happy and overall sweet dog

and dog House trained

Owner is losing housing and cannot afford her , urgently seeking a good home

and , urgently seeking a good home Has some behavior issues that a patient adopter should be ready to work with

that a patient adopter should be ready to work with Comes with food, bed, and toys at no cost

Lily especially needs someone kind who can give a senior girl a safe, loving place so she doesn’t end up in a shelter.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Apopka, FL)

Personality & needs:

Energetic and loves walks and playing fetch

and loves and Big cuddle bug who enjoys lying on the couch with you

who enjoys lying on the couch with you Has separation anxiety and may chew or act up when left alone and unattended

and may when left alone and unattended Needs to be crated when alone until better trained

until better trained Acts perfect when people are home

Owner is looking for someone experienced and patient who can help with training

PJ will do best with a family that’s home often and ready to work on his alone-time manners.

👉 Meet PJ and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re in or near Apopka, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share can help them find the loving families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or listing owner directly for the most up-to-date information.