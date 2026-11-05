🚚 Apopka, FL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Apopka’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and plenty of hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and staying active, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ryder System

Ryder System Location: Apopka, FL

Pay: $19.95/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Count inventory, audit shipments, and help keep stock records accurate using forklifts and other warehouse equipment. Benefits kick in after 30 days (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock discount) and you’ll work with modern equipment in a safety-focused environment.

Employer: J’s Santana Roofing LLC

Location: Apopka, FL

Pay: From $18.00/hour (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Load and unload roofing materials (20–80 lbs), organize orders, and keep the warehouse clean and stocked for daily jobs. Good fit if you’re dependable, like physical work, and want on-the-job training and paid training with room to grow.

Employer: reesmarx, LLC

Location: Apopka, FL

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Mix of hands-on warehouse work and computer-based tasks: pick/pack orders, create shipping labels and bills of lading, run cycle counts, and update inventory in an ERP system (AX/D365). Great if you like both physical work and detailed system work with forklifts and RF scanners.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Apopka, FL (on-site)

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Type: 1-year contract , up to 40 hours/week , rotating shifts between 6:00 AM–10:00 PM , 7 days/week

, up to , rotating shifts between , 7 days/week What you’ll do: Pick, pack, stage, and help load aircraft while also backing up the Operations Team Lead with workflow and training. Good for someone who wants leadership experience in a fast-paced fulfillment setting and can meet US citizenship and background check requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.