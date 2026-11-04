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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Apopka, FL
Apopka has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-name brands to local golf course vibes. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Merchandising Specialist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)
- Location: Apopka, FL 32712
- Pay: $15.00/hour (experience/location may affect rate)
- Type: Part-time
Hands-on store work: stocking shelves, setting up displays, and keeping products looking sharp for big national brands. Good fit if you like working on your own, using a smartphone app, and moving around instead of sitting at a desk.
Golf Retail (Pro Shop Associate – Part-Time)
- Employer: Down to Earth Landscape & Irrigation
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Type: Part-time (benefits listed for full-time, 30+ hours)
Work in a golf pro shop helping golfers with gear, tee times, and checkouts, plus light food and beverage service and cart help. Great if you enjoy golf, like talking with members and guests, and want a hospitality-style retail role with room to grow.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2202 W McCormick Rd, Apopka, FL 32703
- Type: Full-time
Busy convenience store role where you run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking good. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonuses, and paid training, plus flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the schedule or growth path is better than it looks at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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