🛒 Apollo Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Apollo Beach has a few solid part-time options right now, especially if you like staying active and helping shoppers.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #2229, 5551 N US HWY 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

You’ll keep carts clean and ready, help keep the front of the store tidy, and work outdoors in all kinds of weather. Comes with access to Walmart benefits, 401(k), discounts, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #2229, 5551 N US HWY 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

This role is all about running the fuel station: helping customers, taking payments, stocking shelves, and keeping the area clean. You’ll be on your feet a lot and get access to Walmart’s health, financial, and education benefits, even as a part-timer.

Employer: Hallmark

Location: Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Part-Time, about 8–10 hours per week, variable weekdays, extra hours around holidays

You’ll work on your own in local stores, stocking and organizing Hallmark cards and gifts, and setting up displays—especially around big holidays. Includes paid training and access to voluntary benefits (like dental and vision), plus yearly pay increases for eligible employees.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.