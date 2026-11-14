Apex is busy and growing, which means steady work in kitchens and quick-service spots around town. Here are a few solid food service openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Sandwich Works Location: Apex, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make sandwiches, salads, soups, shakes, and more while keeping the shop clean and welcoming. This role is great if you like a fast pace, flexible shifts (min. 2 per week), and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Amgen – 4130 Friendship Road, Apex, NC 27502

Amgen – 4130 Friendship Road, Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Monday–Friday, Salary: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Daytime-only kitchen role with no nights or weekends, perfect if you like routine. You’ll handle prep from recipes, follow HACCP and safety rules, and get access to benefits after a 90-day intro period plus a wide range of Compass Group perks.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Amgen – 4130 Friendship Road, Apex, NC 27502

Amgen – 4130 Friendship Road, Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Monday–Friday, Salary: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

If you’ve got grill experience, this is a steady weekday job cooking and serving at the grill station. You’ll focus on made-to-order items, food quality, and customer service, with the same Compass Group benefits and daytime hours.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.