Apex is busy right now for hands-on leaders, especially in construction and skilled trades. If you like building teams and owning results, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Apex, NC (or Richmond, VA / Atlanta, GA / Greenville, SC)

(or Richmond, VA / Atlanta, GA / Greenville, SC) Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + bonus + full benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead large municipal and industrial water/wastewater treatment plant projects from the ground up. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of construction project management and GC experience, have run wastewater treatment facilities, and want strong perks like 401k match, company vehicle/reimbursement, gas card, and full health benefits.

Note: There are two postings for this job; they describe the same role, so just pick the one that’s currently active when you click.

Employer: Element Service Group

Location: Apex, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run and grow a residential and multifamily service department while leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical techs. Great fit if you have 5+ years in the trades, strong field leadership, and want to coach techs, drive daily operations, and own performance metrics instead of just sitting behind a desk.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.