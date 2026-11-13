Apex food spots are busy and growing, which means steady hours and lots of guest traffic. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding the neighborhood, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fratelli's Delicatessen

Fratelli's Delicatessen Location: Apex, NC

Pay: From $15/hour + $3–$4/hour in tips

Type: Full-time, Part-time (in person)

Family-owned New York/Chicago-style deli with no late nights, flexible schedules, and employee meal discounts every shift. You’ll keep the dish area and kitchen clean, help with prep, and be part of a fun, energetic team that actually encourages “unlimited dance parties.”

Employer: The Shop Luxury Burgers (Burger Love)

The Shop Luxury Burgers (Burger Love) Location: Apex, NC

Pay: From $16/hour

Type: In person

Lead a growing burger spot focused on hospitality and community impact, not just food. You’ll manage the dining room, support the team, handle scheduling and inventory, and enjoy weekly pay, competitive pay, growth opportunities, and being closed on Sundays.

Employer: The Shop Luxury Burgers (Burger Love)

The Shop Luxury Burgers (Burger Love) Location: Apex, NC

Pay: From $14/hour

Type: In person

Line/grill cook role in a fast-casual burger shop that cares about quality and consistency. You’ll cook to exact standards, keep a clean station, move with urgency, and be part of a tight, team-first kitchen that’s closed on Sundays with room to grow as the brand expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, growth, vibe) make all the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.